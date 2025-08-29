Photos: Illumineers Take Over Disney Animation Building (And Surrounding Area) as Disney Lorcana Arrives at Disney California Adventure

The crowds and queues have also caused a reworking of the queues for the various experiences within the building.

Disney Lorcana has arrived at Disney California Adventure (as expected!) and, equally as expected, the crowds have turned up for this hugely popular trading card game.

While the main event is a special collection quest that will lead them into the former Beast’s Library of the Disney Animation building in Hollywoodland, guests visiting the park will see the Disney Lorcana presence as soon as they get into this area of the park. Just past the Disney Theater, fans will find an area to play and trade, as well as kiosks where they can purchase additional expansions and sets. There are also a handy set of etiquette tips since the quest also encourages trading with other players.

However, the real draw is the Collector’s Quest, which players do need to get a wristband to return to complete. Once completed, they can head back to Off The Page (the retail location attached to the Disney Animation experience) and claim a Belle - Mystic promo card.

When announced, we learned that guests participating will also receive a booster pack of cards, specifically the latest chapter of the game, Fabled. They will also be given a booklet of four cards they will need to collect in order to complete the aforementioned quest. To acquire these four, they’ll want to trade with other guests.

The Collector’s Quest has already proven extremely popular on its first day, with wristband distribution already complete for the day. Guests do need a wristband to access the Beast’s Library at a designated return time. Even though this is staggered, a queue of wristband-bearing guests will form in the lobby of the building, occupying the space that normally houses the extended queue to meet Anna and Elsa.

In the meantime, the queue to Meet Anna & Elsa has been moved to the queue space for Animation Academy. Don't be fooled by the queue blocking the Animation Academy entrance. That has been temporarily moved outside, with guests entering through a service door on the Sunset Blvd. side of the building.

Other Disney Lorcana displays are staged in the Lobby area, and guests leaving the building through Off The Page will also find a number of Disney Lorcana products for sale so they can continue on their adventure throughout the park and back at home.

It should also be noted that this experience is complimentary to participate in, as it is included with valid park admission. The Disney Lorcana activation is expected to run for a limited-time, likely while supplies last. Similarly, there are other Disney Lorcana launch activations taking place at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Paris Resort which are expected to run through the weekend.