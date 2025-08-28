Artist Signing and Promo Card Accompany the Release of “Disney Lorcana: Fabled” at Disney Springs
Tomorrow is the big day for the release of the ninth chapter of “Disney Lorcana”
The latest Disney Lorcana set, Fabled, will be available at World of Disney in Disney Springs tomorrow – alongside a special artist signing and promo card.
What’s Happening:
- One week ahead of its wide release, Chapter 9 of the hugely popular Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game is set to make its early debut at Walt Disney World.
- Disney Lorcana: Fabled will be released tomorrow, August 29th, at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.
- Those who visit World of Disney will receive a free Belle - Apprentice Inventor Magical Places promo card, while supplies last.
- From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Disney Lorcana artist Christian Romero will be hosting a signing event at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories.
- Tomorrow on the other coast, a special activation is taking place at Disney California Adventure as the new chapter arrives, which you can find out more about here.
- Disneyland Paris is also hosting a release of Fabled tomorrow, with the same promo card release and an artist signing.
- These events take place ahead of the release of Fabled, which is due out everywhere on September 5th.
More About Fabled:
- Set for a wide release on September 5th, Fabled will feature new Epic and Iconic Rarities, with the Epic cards that are rarer than Legendary cards but more common than Enchanted. There are 18 cards in the set.
- There will also be new cards in the chapter, but Fabled will also include a large number of reprints of cards featured in the first four chapters of the game (The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return).
- One key reason why Fabled will feature so many reprints is due to a change in the game’s Core Constructed competitive play rules.
- With the release of Fabled, cards from the first year of the game (four chapters) will be barred from Core Constructed competitive play.
- However, if a card has been reprinted and appears in an eligible deck, any version of that card will be legal to play. For example, if a player has a copy of a card from The First Chapter that has been reprinted in Fabled, they can still play their original card in competition.
- Illumineers are still welcome to use these cards when playing with friends or family.
- You can read more about Fabled in our review of the new chapter, here.
