"Ultimate Universe: Two Years In" One-Shot Announced by Marvel Comics, Will See Return of the Ultimate Guardians

In 2023, Marvel Comics unveiled its new Ultimate Universe, an alternate reality where an evil version of Reed Richards (also known as The Maker) has prevented many of the familiar Marvel superheroes from coming into existence. Now, this timeline will celebrate its second anniversary with the release of Ultimate Universe: Two Years In.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a one-shot release entitled Ultimate Universe: Two Years In , which will be released on Wednesday, December 3rd.

, which will be released on Wednesday, December 3rd. Ultimate Universe: Two Years In will be written by Deniz Camp ( Ultimates ) and Alex Paknadel ( Astonishing X-Men ) with art by various “superstars from across the Marvel Universe." The cover by Ryan Stegman is viewable below.

In will be written by Deniz Camp ( ) and Alex Paknadel ( ) with art by various “superstars from across the Marvel Universe." The cover by Ryan Stegman is viewable below. As a follow up to last December’s Ultimate Universe: One Year In, Marvel says that Two Years In will be “an essential chapter in the overall Ultimate Universe narrative" and will see the return of the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy in addition to debuting new players in the story… including Ultimate Daredevil.

What they’re saying:

Co-Writer Deniz Camp:

“For me, each of these year-ending Ultimates specials are an opportunity to reveal more about the universe's history, and set the path of its future. Ultimate Universe: One Year In was about the recent past and near future, but Ultimate Universe: Two Years In is more ambitious; we'll take you from the birth of humanity to 2000 years into the future where everything has gone wrong. It's bold, it's heartfelt, it's filled with big new ideas and surprising twists on old characters -- it's just what you've come to expect from the Ultimate Universe!" Co-Writer Alex Paknadel: “Getting to write in the Ultimate universe—especially as it reaches its climax—is so fun, it should be illegal. It's a license to rethink and reinvent your favorite characters, and Deniz and I have certainly done that here. Like all the best Ultimate versions of these characters, our Daredevil retains the essence of the original—he's still a something without fear—but he's been scaled up to a cosmic-level hero. I can't wait for readers to meet him."

