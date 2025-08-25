New "Hulk Smash Everything" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics, as the Big Green Guy Fights Across the Cosmos

Marvel says some other superheroes will be battling our favorite Incredible alter-ego.

Doc Bruce Banner, belted by gamma rays, turns into the Hulk once again in an upcoming new miniseries from Marvel Comics entitled Hulk Smash Everything. More details can be found below.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has announced an upcoming new five-issue miniseries entitled Hulk Smash Everything .4

.4 The plot will involve Bruce Banner / The Hulk going up against “everything nature has to offer, including fellow heroes," with his adventures in this title spanning throughout the cosmos and even beyond the borders of reality.

This miniseries will be written by Ryan North (One World Under Doom) and illustrated by Vincenzo Carratù (Dracula: Blood Hunt). The cover for issue #1 was drawn by Adam Kubert (X-Men) and is viewable below. The first issue is set to be released on Wednesday, December 3rd wherever comic books are sold.

What they’re saying:

Writer Ryan North: “Hulk is a perfect character, and Phillip Kennedy Johnson is doing incredible things with him in Incredible Hulk. This series is an evergreen (no pun intended) story that features an ever-increasing series of things being smashed by Hulk across all five issues. It goes to some wild places that I promise you are not expecting (and one, if you know me, that you are) and, through all the chaos and smashing, also tells what I think is a pretty sweet story about this big green guy."

Artist Vincenzo Carratù: "I think Bruce's mind is one of the most fascinating in the Marvel Universe. Since Peter David's introduction of his multiple personalities, Hulk has been a constant rediscovery, and drawing him right now means a lot to me. Who among us, in a moment of rage, hasn't thought about smashing everything? We'll explore this facet of his identity and this time, we're giving him free rein. It'll be a lot of fun and truly crazy as Ryan and I push him into the most absurd corners of the universe with no limits!"

