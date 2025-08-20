Marvel Announces "United Captains" Team for New Captain America Arc
Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's acclaimed run jumps to the present day with a squad of new international heroes.
Marvel Comics has announced that the next major arc of Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's blockbuster Captain America series will thrust Steve Rogers into a modern-day international crisis. Following the initial flashback arc confronting Doctor Doom, the story jumps to the present to deal with the chaotic aftermath of the Latverian monarch's fall, introducing a brand-new super-team with their own agendas.
What’s Happening:
- Starting in Captain America #6 this December, the series moves to the present day Marvel Universe, directly following the events of One World Under Doom.
- Captain America won't be going it alone. A new team representing the permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council will join him. The roster includes:
- Captain Kingdom (United Kingdom)
- Captain France (France)
- Red Widow (Russia)
- The Star (China)
- The team will deploy to a volatile Latveria, teetering on the brink of civil war. Their official mission is to protect civilians, but hidden motives and conflicting goals will quickly complicate things.
- Superstar artist Valerio Schiti, known for his work on X-Men and G.O.D.S., has created striking, modern designs for the new characters, which will be featured on variant covers for issues #6-9.
- While Schiti provides the cover and designs, the interior art for issue #6 will be handled by rising stars Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz.
- Captain America #6 is set to hit comic shops and digital platforms on December 17, 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- Official synopsis from Marvel: “The aftermath of One World Under Doom has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile—but when the United Nations Security Council adds their own loyal Super-Soldiers to the mix, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria—no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of Captains pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want?"
- Chip Zdarsky, writer: “I love the idea of “official" super heroes, ones who work within the system. It felt like there would be some sort of United Nations representatives from the Security Council member countries to deal with situations like Latveria. So, the United Captains came from that idea, a team that isn’t a team that may have their own agendas."
- Valerio Schiti, artist: “One of the things I like most about my job is designing new characters. It has always been a great hobby of mine, even before becoming a professional! I tried to incorporate some traditional symbols from the countries of origin of the new Captains into their uniforms, which are also practical and suitable for combat."
A Legacy of International Heroes
- While the "United Captains" is a new concept, the idea of nation-specific heroes is a long-standing tradition in the Marvel Universe. These new characters follow in the footsteps of decades of international champions, each reflecting their home country.
- United Kingdom: The most famous British hero is Captain Britain (Brian Braddock), a magic-based protector of the British Isles and the wider Omniverse. He's often joined by other UK heroes like Union Jack, a non-powered adventurer with a legacy stretching back to World War I.
- Russia: The mantle of the Red Guardian has been held by several individuals, serving as the Soviet and later Russian answer to Captain America. Alexei Shostakov, the most famous Red Guardian, has a long and complex history with characters like Black Widow.
- France: While not as prominent, France has been represented by heroes like Le Peregrine (Alain Racine), a skilled acrobat and spy who uses a winged suit for flight.
- China: The People's Republic of China has often been represented by The Collective Man, a hero comprised of five brothers whose powers combine to grant superhuman abilities. They have served as both antagonists and allies over the years.
- The formation of the "United Captains" formalizes the relationship between these national heroes under the banner of the UN Security Council and placing them directly in Captain America's sphere of influence—and potential conflict.
