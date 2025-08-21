This New Deadpool Figure Comes With Katanas, Guns, and... Droop?

Deadpool gets the ultimate collector's treatment with a massive accessory count.
Hasbro has just broken the fourth wall of the action figure world, with Marvel Legends Maximum Series Deadpool figure.

What’s Happening:

  • The next major release in the premium Marvel Legends Maximum Series line is none other than Wade Wilson himself, Deadpool.
  • This figure is loaded for battle with an impressive 24 accessories and retails for $49.99.
  • The figure comes with several variations of alternate hands, including pointing hands, thumbs-up, and weapon-gripping hands.
  • It wouldn't be Deadpool without his arsenal: the figure is packed with his signature twin katanas (swords), a combat knife, and a large blaster rifle with removable blast effects.
  • Classic Deadpool shenanigans are included in the form of a stick of dynamite and, of course, a delicious-looking chimichanga.
  • In a treat for longtime comic fans, the set also includes a figure of Doop, the strange, green, floating member of X-Statix, complete with a floating display stand.

The Legacy of Marvel Legends

  • Originally launched by Toy Biz in the early 2000s and later perfected by Hasbro, the 6-inch scale of Marvel Legends became the industry standard for superhero figures, offering a perfect balance of detail and display space.
  • The line popularized the "Build-A-Figure" (BAF) concept, where each figure in a wave comes with a piece of a larger, often more massive character. This innovative feature encourages collectors to hunt for entire sets to complete incredible figures like a Sentinel, Galactus, or Fin Fang Foom.

About Deadpool

  • Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, first appeared in The New Mutants #98 in 1991, created by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist/writer Rob Liefeld.
  • Initially a straightforward villain, he was later reimagined with his now-famous comedic, fourth-wall-breaking persona, earning him the nickname "The Merc with a Mouth."
  • His powers, which include an accelerated healing factor and superhuman agility, are the result of the same clandestine "Weapon X" program that created Wolverine.
  • The included sidekick, Doop, is a mysterious green creature that was the cameraman for the celebrity mutant team X-Statix. He speaks in his own unique language ("Doopspeak") and possesses a surprising amount of power and influence within the Marvel Universe.

