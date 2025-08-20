MCU Casting: Tramell Tillman Swings into "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

The fourth entry into the MCU's Spider-Man series is set to hit theaters next July.

Just about a year out from our next adventure with Peter Parker, Tramell Tillman has joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

What’s Happening:

Variety Spider-Man: Brand New Day .

. Information surrounding exactly who the Emmy nominated actor will play is webbed tightly shut, joining both Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in publicly unknown roles.

What we do know about the new project is that Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker, Zendaya will be back as M.J. Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon will take back the role of Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal is set to play Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo will Hulk out.

While much of the fourth Spider-Man entry’s plotline remains unknown, the project is currently filming in London and is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

Tillman received his Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy nomination for his role in Apple TV+’s Severance .

. He was also recently seen starring alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Spidey-Suit Reveal:

Earlier this month, fans got a first look at Tom Holland’s return to Peter Parker.

And, while it’s a Brand New Day , Spider-Man is also rocking a brand new super suit.

, Spider-Man is also rocking a brand new super suit. In a brief clip, the actor can be seen dawning the much brighter, classic looking getup, which will be incredible to see on screen next year.

You can check out the first look here

Read More Marvel: