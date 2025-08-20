MCU Casting: Tramell Tillman Swings into "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
The fourth entry into the MCU's Spider-Man series is set to hit theaters next July.
Just about a year out from our next adventure with Peter Parker, Tramell Tillman has joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that Tramell Tillman is set to join Sony and Marvel’s upcoming superhero flick Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- Information surrounding exactly who the Emmy nominated actor will play is webbed tightly shut, joining both Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in publicly unknown roles.
- What we do know about the new project is that Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker, Zendaya will be back as M.J. Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon will take back the role of Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal is set to play Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo will Hulk out.
- While much of the fourth Spider-Man entry’s plotline remains unknown, the project is currently filming in London and is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.
- Tillman received his Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy nomination for his role in Apple TV+’s Severance.
- He was also recently seen starring alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
Spidey-Suit Reveal:
- Earlier this month, fans got a first look at Tom Holland’s return to Peter Parker.
- And, while it’s a Brand New Day, Spider-Man is also rocking a brand new super suit.
- In a brief clip, the actor can be seen dawning the much brighter, classic looking getup, which will be incredible to see on screen next year.
- You can check out the first look here.
