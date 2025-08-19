"Marvel’s Deadpool VR" Unveils Story Trailer and Release Date

Step into the world of Deadpool, battle iconic Marvel villains, and unleash chaos (and chimichangas) firsthand in this upcoming VR adventure.

Marvel Entertainment has announced the release date and shared the first official story trailer for Marvel’s Deadpool VR for Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

What’s Happening:

Today at Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live, Meta Quest revealed the official release date and dropped a new story trailer.

Marvel’s Deadpool VR will be released exclusively on Meta Quest 3 and 3S November 18, 2025.

will be released exclusively on Meta Quest 3 and 3S November 18, 2025. The trailer showcases gameplay that puts you directly in Deadpool’s shoes, letting you experience the action from his point of view.

Watch the full Story Trailer

About Marvel’s Deadpool VR:

Deadpool ( voiced by Niel Patrick Harris

Tasked with “recruiting" (aka kidnapping) some of Marvel’s toughest villains, including Mephisto, Lady Deathstrike, Omega Red, and Ultimo.

Mix parkour and freeform combat to take down foes in style and unlock weapons like the Mojo-nir Hammer.

Aim to entertain Mojo’s galactic audience, get rich, and…probably die a lot along the way.

More Marvel News: