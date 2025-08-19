"Marvel’s Deadpool VR" Unveils Story Trailer and Release Date

Step into the world of Deadpool, battle iconic Marvel villains, and unleash chaos (and chimichangas) firsthand in this upcoming VR adventure.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Marvel Entertainment has announced the release date and shared the first official story trailer for Marvel’s Deadpool VR for Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

What’s Happening:

  • Today at Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live, Meta Quest revealed the official release date and dropped a new story trailer.
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR will be released exclusively on Meta Quest 3 and 3S November 18, 2025.
  • The trailer showcases gameplay that puts you directly in Deadpool’s shoes, letting you experience the action from his point of view.
  • Watch the full Story Trailer below:

About Marvel’s Deadpool VR:

  • Deadpool (voiced by Niel Patrick Harris) signs a new intergalactic streaming contract with Mojo…without reading the fine print.
  • Tasked with “recruiting" (aka kidnapping) some of Marvel’s toughest villains, including Mephisto, Lady Deathstrike, Omega Red, and Ultimo.
  • Mix parkour and freeform combat to take down foes in style and unlock weapons like the Mojo-nir Hammer.
  • Aim to entertain Mojo’s galactic audience, get rich, and…probably die a lot along the way.

More Marvel News: