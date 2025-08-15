Marvel Studios’ “Infinity Saga Concert Experience” World Tour Continues with a Stop at the San Francisco Symphony
Pencil September 4th-6th, 2025 in your calendar if you’re looking to attend this unique concert experience.
The world tour of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience will continue when the epic concert experience makes a stop at the San Francisco Symphony.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience brings the best of over 23 Marvel films to the big screen – accompanied by a live orchestra that makes every moment thrilling and unforgettable.
- Iconic moments from Ant-Man, The Avengers, Black Panther, Captain America, and more will be represented in the concert, which has been more than a decade in the making.
- After premiering at the Hollywood Bowl in August 2024, the concert experience has made its way around the globe since March of this year.
- The last announced tour date was for the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany on August 23rd, 2025.
- We know that the concert tour will continue with a stop at the San Francisco Symphony.
- Conducted by Anthony Parnther, performances will take place at the Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco on September 4th, 5th & 6th, 2025.
- Tickets are now available for this unique concert experience at SFSymphony.org.
- Be sure to check out our recap of the event at the Hollywood Bowl, which includes some video highlights, plus a breakdown of what attendees got to see and hear.
