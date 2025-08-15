Marvel Studios’ “Infinity Saga Concert Experience” World Tour Continues with a Stop at the San Francisco Symphony

Pencil September 4th-6th, 2025 in your calendar if you’re looking to attend this unique concert experience.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The world tour of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience will continue when the epic concert experience makes a stop at the San Francisco Symphony.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience brings the best of over 23 Marvel films to the big screen – accompanied by a live orchestra that makes every moment thrilling and unforgettable.
  • Iconic moments from Ant-Man, The AvengersBlack Panther, Captain America, and more will be represented in the concert, which has been more than a decade in the making.
  • After premiering at the Hollywood Bowl in August 2024, the concert experience has made its way around the globe since March of this year.
  • The last announced tour date was for the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany on August 23rd, 2025.
  • We know that the concert tour will continue with a stop at the San Francisco Symphony.
  • Conducted by Anthony Parnther, performances will take place at the Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco on September 4th, 5th & 6th, 2025.
  • Tickets are now available for this unique concert experience at SFSymphony.org.
  • Be sure to check out our recap of the event at the Hollywood Bowl, which includes some video highlights, plus a breakdown of what attendees got to see and hear.

More Marvel News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com