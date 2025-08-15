Get Ready for Repetition as the Catchy Tunes of Disney Jr.'s New Series "Marvel's Iron Man & His Awesome Friends" Arrive on Streaming Platforms
How many times have you listened to The Ultron Song already?
The official soundtrack of the new Disney Jr. series Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is now available for kids to listen to on repeat on most major music streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- The official soundtrack to the new Disney Jr. animated series, Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, has arrived on most major streaming platforms.
- With a theme written and performed by Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus, the soundtrack is sure to be a fan-favorite that will echo through the generations.
- The main theme is featured on the soundtrack, as is the extraordinarily catchy tune, “The Ultron Song."
- Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is the first preschool Iron Man series featuring a young Tony Stark (Iron Man) and his world-saving besties, Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk). The series follows the adventures (and misadventures) of the best friends and super geniuses as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. To help them in their Super Hero endeavors, they each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them each enhanced super-strength. In addition, Iron Man has a Nano-Shield; Ironheart has a Heartbeat Bubble forcefield to protect people, and Iron Hulk has his strong Iron Boom clap and Iron Hulk Stomp. They work out of their beachfront base, Iron Quarters (IQ), under the supervision of their superpowered android, Vision, and their furry pup, Gamma, who has her very own Iron Pup suit and accompanies the Iron Friends on many of their adventures.
- Recently, we were able to sit down with the composer of the new series, Matthew Margeson, and spent some time talking about the score to the animated show, which you can read here.
- You can catch the new series now streaming on Disney Jr. and on Disney+.
