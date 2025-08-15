Get Ready for Repetition as the Catchy Tunes of Disney Jr.'s New Series "Marvel's Iron Man & His Awesome Friends" Arrive on Streaming Platforms

How many times have you listened to The Ultron Song already?

The official soundtrack of the new Disney Jr. series Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is now available for kids to listen to on repeat on most major music streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

has arrived on most major streaming platforms. With a theme written and performed by Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus, the soundtrack is sure to be a fan-favorite that will echo through the generations.

The main theme is featured on the soundtrack, as is the extraordinarily catchy tune, “The Ultron Song."

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is the first preschool Iron Man series featuring a young Tony Stark (Iron Man) and his world-saving besties, Riri Williams ( Ironheart

Recently, we were able to sit down with the composer of the new series, Matthew Margeson, and spent some time talking about the score to the animated show, which you can read here.

You can catch the new series now streaming on Disney Jr. and on Disney+