Nightmare Before Christmas Gap Collection is Worthy of a Pumpkin King

New Gap x Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection is perfect for wannabe citizens of Halloweentown.

Wouldn’t you like to wear something strange? Gap has announced a new collaboration with Disney to bring the eerie charm of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to life in a limited-edition 24-piece collection. Launching online today, the drop brings the spooky-chic style of Jack Skellington, Sally, and the entire ghoulish gang to Gap’s classic silhouettes.

What's Happening:

  • The new Gap x Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is now available.
  • The 24-piece limited-edition collection features a mix of Gap's signature silhouettes and the beloved characters and imagery from the film.
  • The line includes apparel for the whole family, from adults to kids and even toddlers and babies.
  • Featured pieces include skull-covered tees, oversized hoodies, and a pinstripe denim jacket.
  • You can find the entire collection on the Nightmare Before Christmas Gap Collection website.

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Heavyweight Skull Hoodie $78

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Skull Baseball Hat $34

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Kids Shrunken Graphic T-Shirt $34.00

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Stripe Denim Jacket $108.00

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Kids Vintage Soft Graphic Hoodie $58.00

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Baby & Toddler Organic Cotton PJ Set $34.00

A Brief History of Gap and Disney Collaborations

  • Gap and Disney have a long-standing history of collaborations, often celebrating beloved characters and stories in fashion-forward ways.
  • Starting with collections featuring classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the partnership has evolved over the years to include a wider range of Disney franchises.
  • Previous collections have included everything from Mickey Mouse-themed denim jackets and hoodies to collegiate-inspired apparel.

