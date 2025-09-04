Nightmare Before Christmas Gap Collection is Worthy of a Pumpkin King
Wouldn’t you like to wear something strange? Gap has announced a new collaboration with Disney to bring the eerie charm of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to life in a limited-edition 24-piece collection. Launching online today, the drop brings the spooky-chic style of Jack Skellington, Sally, and the entire ghoulish gang to Gap’s classic silhouettes.
What's Happening:
- The new Gap x Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is now available.
- The 24-piece limited-edition collection features a mix of Gap's signature silhouettes and the beloved characters and imagery from the film.
- The line includes apparel for the whole family, from adults to kids and even toddlers and babies.
- Featured pieces include skull-covered tees, oversized hoodies, and a pinstripe denim jacket.
- You can find the entire collection on the Nightmare Before Christmas Gap Collection website.
Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Heavyweight Skull Hoodie $78
Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Skull Baseball Hat $34
Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Kids Shrunken Graphic T-Shirt $34.00
Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Stripe Denim Jacket $108.00
Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Kids Vintage Soft Graphic Hoodie $58.00
Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Baby & Toddler Organic Cotton PJ Set $34.00
A Brief History of Gap and Disney Collaborations
- Gap and Disney have a long-standing history of collaborations, often celebrating beloved characters and stories in fashion-forward ways.
- Starting with collections featuring classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the partnership has evolved over the years to include a wider range of Disney franchises.
- Previous collections have included everything from Mickey Mouse-themed denim jackets and hoodies to collegiate-inspired apparel.
