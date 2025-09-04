Nightmare Before Christmas Gap Collection is Worthy of a Pumpkin King

New Gap x Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection is perfect for wannabe citizens of Halloweentown.

Wouldn’t you like to wear something strange? Gap has announced a new collaboration with Disney to bring the eerie charm of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to life in a limited-edition 24-piece collection. Launching online today, the drop brings the spooky-chic style of Jack Skellington, Sally, and the entire ghoulish gang to Gap’s classic silhouettes.

What's Happening:

The new Gap x Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is now available.

The 24-piece limited-edition collection features a mix of Gap's signature silhouettes and the beloved characters and imagery from the film.

The line includes apparel for the whole family, from adults to kids and even toddlers and babies.

Featured pieces include skull-covered tees, oversized hoodies, and a pinstripe denim jacket.

You can find the entire collection on the Nightmare Before Christmas Gap Collection website

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Heavyweight Skull Hoodie $78

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Skull Baseball Hat $34

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Kids Shrunken Graphic T-Shirt $34.00

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Stripe Denim Jacket $108.00

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Kids Vintage Soft Graphic Hoodie $58.00

Gap × Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Baby & Toddler Organic Cotton PJ Set $34.00

A Brief History of Gap and Disney Collaborations

Gap and Disney have a long-standing history of collaborations, often celebrating beloved characters and stories in fashion-forward ways.

Starting with collections featuring classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the partnership has evolved over the years to include a wider range of Disney franchises.

Previous collections have included everything from Mickey Mouse-themed denim jackets and hoodies to collegiate-inspired apparel.

