The Waves of This New Darkness Descends Series Doll from Mattel Obey Ursula's Every Whim
Life's full of tough choices, isn't it? Like whether or not to open the box!
In a darker, more villainous moment during this weekend’s Destination D23 festivities at Walt Disney World, we were treated to the next villain in the Darkness Descends Series from Mattel.
What’s Happening:
- Ursula, the evil sea witch and legendary Disney Villain from the animated classic, The Little Mermaid, has been revealed as the newest addition to the Darkness Descends Series from Mattel.
- The news was revealed to guests at the Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World this weekend, expanding upon the series that began in 2023 with Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil in 2024.
- Each of those, including the upcoming Ursula doll, are in highly detailed and intricately designed boxes made with premium materials.
- This new collectible fashion doll shows Ursula after she transforms into the supreme ruler she’s always dreamed of becoming, complete with her signature tentacles, an over-the-top organza collar, and a sinister smirk as she embraces her epic powers in style.
- The doll also features UV accents, which are activated by LED lights inside the packaging and add a whole other layer to this neon nightmare.
- Collectors can get the new doll starting on September 8th, 2025 over at MattelCreations.com.
- This wasn’t the only villainous news that came out of Destination D23 this weekend, as we got to learn more about some of the architectural influences going into the designs of the new Villains-themed land coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
- Aboard the newest cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, guests will be able to sit with Dr. Facilier in a secret room off of the Grand Hall, where he will perform sleights of hand and read fortunes.
- For more from Destination D23, be sure to check out our page, here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com