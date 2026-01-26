New Jerrod Maruyama-Designed Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Walt Disney World

The design keeps his signature style and aesthetic
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , ,

A brand new popcorn bucket has arrived at Walt Disney World, featuring a design by a fan-favorite Disney artist. 

What’s Happening: 

  • A new popcorn bucket has arrived at Walt Disney World, this one featuring art by Jerrod Maruyama. 
  • We spotted the bucket at EPCOT, during the park’s International Festival of the Arts, featuring Maruyama’s work and style representing various attractions and characters. 

  • As such, the popcorn bucket as a whole is not indicative of just EPCOT, but all of Walt Disney World - meaning that it will likely be available across the resort, not just at EPCOT during the festival. 
  • In fact, in a post shared by Maruyama himself, you can see the bucket at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. 

  • In the post, Maruyama shared “This was a fun project and I’m so grateful for the opportunity. This is my first popcorn bucket design. Hope you’ll pick one up. Let me know where you see it in the parks!

  • In the post, Maruyama also shares that there is a refillable mug that he has designed as well. Likely coming to the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels. 
  • As part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Maruyama was on scene at EPCOT debuting a few new pieces, appearing in person from January 16 - 21. 

  • The festival gives fans the chance to meet the wonderful and talented artists in person throughout the duration, which is taking place at the park now through February 23, 2026. 
  • If you’d like to visit Walt Disney World during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good