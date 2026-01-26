New Jerrod Maruyama-Designed Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Walt Disney World
The design keeps his signature style and aesthetic
A brand new popcorn bucket has arrived at Walt Disney World, featuring a design by a fan-favorite Disney artist.
What’s Happening:
- A new popcorn bucket has arrived at Walt Disney World, this one featuring art by Jerrod Maruyama.
- We spotted the bucket at EPCOT, during the park’s International Festival of the Arts, featuring Maruyama’s work and style representing various attractions and characters.
- As such, the popcorn bucket as a whole is not indicative of just EPCOT, but all of Walt Disney World - meaning that it will likely be available across the resort, not just at EPCOT during the festival.
- In fact, in a post shared by Maruyama himself, you can see the bucket at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- In the post, Maruyama shared “This was a fun project and I’m so grateful for the opportunity. This is my first popcorn bucket design. Hope you’ll pick one up. Let me know where you see it in the parks!
- In the post, Maruyama also shares that there is a refillable mug that he has designed as well. Likely coming to the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels.
- As part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Maruyama was on scene at EPCOT debuting a few new pieces, appearing in person from January 16 - 21.
- The festival gives fans the chance to meet the wonderful and talented artists in person throughout the duration, which is taking place at the park now through February 23, 2026.
- If you’d like to visit Walt Disney World during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com