Disney’s CEO-in-Waiting Josh D’Amaro and President Dana Walden Talk “Succession,” Tears, and Rainy Days at Corporate Town Hall

New leadership details emerge as the “surreal” transition from Bob Iger begins.

Deadline reported that the Walt Disney Company lot in Burbank was buzzing this Wednesday as the next era of Disney leadership took the stage. In a town hall event beamed to thousands of employees worldwide, incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro and new President and Chief Creative Officer Dana Walden shared personal stories that highlighted the emotional and human side of the recent executive shake-up.

What’s Happening:

The Disney community is processing the major announcement that Josh D’Amaro will officially take the helm on March 18. During the town hall, several key moments stood out:

Josh D’Amaro admitted he got "choked up" when Bob Iger and James Gorman invited him into a room two days ago to ask him to lead the company.

D'Amaro joked that his wife told him not to watch the HBO series Succession, noting that while corporate handovers can be messy, this process "brought us closer together."

Dana Walden shared a touching story from a rainstorm at Walt Disney World, where D'Amaro leaped into action to help a lost child.

Outgoing CEO Bob Iger received a lengthy standing ovation, expressing his "tremendous sense of confidence" in the new leadership team.

Despite the leadership change, D'Amaro emphasized that the company is on "solid foundation," citing profitable streaming and record-breaking movie performance.

A Moment of Raw Emotion

While D’Amaro is known for his high-energy "high-fives" in the parks, he showed a more vulnerable side when discussing the weight of the CEO role.

He described the moment of being asked as "surreal," admitting to feeling both embarrassed and deeply moved by the responsibility of protecting Disney's 100-year legacy. "I want to make Bob proud," he told the gathered cast members.

Rain, Responsibility, and a Four-Year-Old

Dana Walden, who will serve as D'Amaro’s second-in-command, offered a glimpse into why D'Amaro was the board's top choice.

She recalled a corporate retreat at Disney World during a sudden downpour.

While others may have sought cover, D'Amaro spotted a sobbing four-year-old who had been separated from his family.

Walden noted that Josh "moved quickly, calmly, and with so much care," reuniting the child with his family in moments. For Walden, it was a defining moment of his genuine care for the guest experience.

Beyond the Boardroom: The Legacy of Disney Leadership

Disney’s history of leadership is as storied as its films, often defined by the "creative vs. corporate" balance. While Josh D'Amaro and Dana Walden represent a unified front, the company has navigated several "Succession-style" eras:

The most successful Disney eras often featured a "creative" paired with a "business" mind, think Walt and Roy Disney, or Michael Eisner and Frank Wells. D'Amaro and Walden’s close rapport could bring back this synergistic model.

D'Amaro follows in the footsteps of several executives who rose through the Parks & Resorts division. This experience is often credited for a deeper understanding of "The Disney Difference."

Much like the transition in 2020, Bob Iger will remain as a strategic advisor through the end of 2026. This tutor phase is designed to prevent the friction seen during the Bob Chapek era and ensure trust remains intact between the executive suite and the creative talent.

