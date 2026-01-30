Morgan Stanley Analyst Benjamin Swinburne Joins Disney as Executive VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Swinburne will report directly to Disney CFO Hugh Johnston.
The Walt Disney Company has named Benjamin Swinburne as Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy.
What's Happening:
- Swinburne, who recently served as Managing Director and Head of US Media Research at Morgan Stanley, will join Disney in the near future – reporting directly to Hugh Johnston, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
- In this new role, Swinburne will lead Disney’s investor relations function, communicating the company’s financial performance and long‑term strategic vision to institutional investors and retail shareholders, sell-side analysts and other key stakeholders.
- He will also oversee the company’s long-term strategic planning and market analysis in his corporate strategy role, identifying growth opportunities based on industry trends and evolving entertainment consumption.
- During his time at Morgan Stanley, Swinburne led the equity research coverage of the media and entertainment, advertising, and telecom and cable services industries, areas he has followed for over two decades.
- As an analyst for Morgan Stanley, he was regularly called on to ask questions during Disney's earnings call. Recent topics he has asked questions about have included:
What They're Saying:
- Hugh Johnston, Disney CFO: “Ben has been one of the industry’s most respected media analysts and brings deep insight into the evolving global entertainment landscape,” said Johnston. “His analytical rigor, strategic perspective, and long-standing knowledge of our business and broader industry make him an exceptional addition to our team as we continue to execute against our long‑term vision and deliver sustained value for our shareholders.”
- Benjamin Swinburne: “Having spent much of my career analyzing Disney’s performance and long‑term opportunities, I have a deep appreciation for the company’s creative strengths, operational discipline, and consistent focus on delivering value for shareholders. It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the company, and I look forward to working with the team to continue the incredible progress they have made to position Disney for future growth.”
