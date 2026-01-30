Morgan Stanley Analyst Benjamin Swinburne Joins Disney as Executive VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

The Walt Disney Company has named Benjamin Swinburne as Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy.

Swinburne, who recently served as Managing Director and Head of US Media Research at Morgan Stanley, will join Disney in the near future – reporting directly to Hugh Johnston, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In this new role, Swinburne will lead Disney’s investor relations function, communicating the company’s financial performance and long‑term strategic vision to institutional investors and retail shareholders, sell-side analysts and other key stakeholders.

He will also oversee the company’s long-term strategic planning and market analysis in his corporate strategy role, identifying growth opportunities based on industry trends and evolving entertainment consumption.

During his time at Morgan Stanley, Swinburne led the equity research coverage of the media and entertainment, advertising, and telecom and cable services industries, areas he has followed for over two decades.