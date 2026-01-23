Disney Sets 2026 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders Meeting Date

The virtual meeting arrives amid a pivotal year as Bob Iger prepares to step down as CEO.

The Walt Disney Company has taken its next formal step toward its annual shareholder gathering, filing its definitive proxy statement and confirming when investors will get a closer look at the company’s leadership, strategy, and future direction.

What’s Happening:

Today, The Walt Disney Company announced that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will take place on March 18, 2026, hosted virtually at 10:00 a.m. PT. Shareholders will be able to attend and participate online via virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DIS2026, continuing Disney’s recent trend of digital-only annual meetings.

As outlined in the newly filed proxy statement, shareholders will vote to elect 10 members to Disney’s Board of Directors, each serving a one-year term.

This year’s meeting arrives at a particularly notable moment for the company. Bob Iger is expected to step down as CEO later this year, placing added attention on Disney’s leadership transition. While no formal agenda items regarding succession have been announced, shareholders and analysts alike will be watching closely to see whether the topic surfaces during the meeting, or what it may signal for Disney’s leadership structure moving forward.

Annual meetings often provide insight into company priorities, governance philosophy, and future challenges, making this one especially compelling as Disney navigates both executive change and long-term strategic planning.

Shareholders can review all details, proposals, and leadership commentary by reading the full Definitive Proxy Statement, now available through Disney’s investor relations channels.

You can take a look at the entire Definitive Proxy Statement before the meeting kicks off. We’ll be tuning in and reporting on highlights when the meeting on March 18, 2026.

