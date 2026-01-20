Disney Consumer Products President Tasia Filippatos to Discuss Brand Relevance for a New Generation at SXSW

This session is part of the 2026 SXSW Innovation Conference.
by |
Tags: , ,

South by Southwest (SXSW) has announced its latest round of Keynote Speakers and Featured Sessions for the SXSW Innovation Conferences, which includes a session from Disney Consumer Products.

What's Happening:

  • From March 12-18, the 2026 SXSW Innovation Conference features hundreds of sessions organized into 12 programming tracks, all exploring the latest in technology, business and culture.
  • With formats ranging from fireside chats and presentations to workshops and mentor sessions, the Innovation Conference is where deeper learning and discovery thrives.
  • One of the sessions will feature the Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products.
  • Titled Shaping Brand Relevance for a New Generation, the session will draw on compelling real-world case studies that blend commerce with creativity, as Filippatos shares how brands can remain culturally relevant and resilient in a rapidly changing global market. This session provides forward-looking strategies for driving growth and ensuring organizations remain meaningful for future generations.
  • Also happening at SXSW are the premiere of two upcoming Disney films – Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice 
  • SXSW 2026 takes place March 12-18 in downtown Austin, preceded by SXSW EDU March 9-12.

More Disney Business News:

  • Kathleen Kennedy has stepped down as the president of Lucasfilm, with current Chief Executive Officer Dave Filoni and President & General Manager of Lucasfilm Business Lynwen Brennan taking her place.
  • The Walt Disney Company has announced the creation of a new enterprise marketing and brand organization set to be led by Asad Ayaz.
  • Changes to the official website for The Walt Disney Company not only provide a fresh look, but insinuate that they might be trying to forget a little footnote in their lengthy history. 
  • The Walt Disney Company has announced the date and time for its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results webcast.