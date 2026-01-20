Disney Consumer Products President Tasia Filippatos to Discuss Brand Relevance for a New Generation at SXSW
This session is part of the 2026 SXSW Innovation Conference.
South by Southwest (SXSW) has announced its latest round of Keynote Speakers and Featured Sessions for the SXSW Innovation Conferences, which includes a session from Disney Consumer Products.
What's Happening:
- From March 12-18, the 2026 SXSW Innovation Conference features hundreds of sessions organized into 12 programming tracks, all exploring the latest in technology, business and culture.
- With formats ranging from fireside chats and presentations to workshops and mentor sessions, the Innovation Conference is where deeper learning and discovery thrives.
- One of the sessions will feature the Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products.
- Titled Shaping Brand Relevance for a New Generation, the session will draw on compelling real-world case studies that blend commerce with creativity, as Filippatos shares how brands can remain culturally relevant and resilient in a rapidly changing global market. This session provides forward-looking strategies for driving growth and ensuring organizations remain meaningful for future generations.
- Also happening at SXSW are the premiere of two upcoming Disney films – Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice
- SXSW 2026 takes place March 12-18 in downtown Austin, preceded by SXSW EDU March 9-12.
More Disney Business News:
- Kathleen Kennedy has stepped down as the president of Lucasfilm, with current Chief Executive Officer Dave Filoni and President & General Manager of Lucasfilm Business Lynwen Brennan taking her place.
- The Walt Disney Company has announced the creation of a new enterprise marketing and brand organization set to be led by Asad Ayaz.
- Changes to the official website for The Walt Disney Company not only provide a fresh look, but insinuate that they might be trying to forget a little footnote in their lengthy history.
- The Walt Disney Company has announced the date and time for its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results webcast.