The Walt Disney Company Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Call Date

Get ready for the first financial report card of the 2026 fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company has announced the date and time for its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results webcast. Investors, analysts, and eager fans can mark their calendars for early February to hear how the House of Mouse performed during the critical holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Disney will discuss its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results via a live audio webcast on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.

As is tradition, the official results will be released in a press release before the opening of regular trading on February 2nd.

The webcast will be streamed live at www.disney.com/investors.

If 5:30 a.m. PT is too early for your magical morning, the webcast will be archived on the site for later listening.

The presentation may contain forward-looking information regarding the company's future outlook and strategy.

As always, you can follow along with our coverage of this earnings call here on Laughing Place, where we will share any news or announcements coming out of the call.

The "Q1" Significance

The "First Quarter" for The Walt Disney Company is often the most scrutinized of the year.

Disney’s fiscal year begins in October. Therefore, the "First Quarter" (Q1) covers October, November, and December. This includes the massive holiday shopping season for Consumer Products, peak attendance weeks for the Theme Parks, and usually the year's biggest blockbuster film release (such as Avatar: Fire and Ash this year)

A strong Q1 often calms investor nerves for the rest of the year, proving that the company's core engines are running smoothly.

This call often occurs just as the company is gearing up for its spring slate, making the Q&A session with executives a prime spot for dropping news about upcoming film slates, Disney+ subscriber goals, or theme park opening dates.

Questions that Might Come Up:

How did the theme park division fare during the holiday season? Any impact from Universal Epic Universe?

How is the Avatar: Fire and Ash box office performance meeting expectations? Are we seeing a similar long tail to Cameron's other projects?

The Board previously committed to naming a CEO successor in "early 2026." Are we on track for an announcement (provided one hasn't happened already)?

The last call mentioned AI partnerships and shortly after Disney announced an agreement with Open AI, what sort of bottom-line impact is to be expected and what is the timing on this collaboration?

