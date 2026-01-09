Disney Named One of America's 250 Most Iconic Companies by TIME
ESPN is also on the list celebrating America's 250th anniversary.
In honor of America's 250th birthday this year, TIME has released its list of "America's Most Iconic Companies" and Disney, of course, is part of the list.
What's Happening:
- Specifically, The Walt Disney Company has been honored as one of 250 businesses that have shaped the nation’s economic and cultural landscape.
- The iconic publication spotlighted Disney as an enduring name in the media industry, bringing American storytelling that reflect the country’s spirit of optimism, ambition, and innovation to audiences around the world.
- ESPN, the country’s preeminent sports media brand – which is owned by Disney – was also honored on the list.
- According to TIME, the list is “a comprehensive analysis that seeks to identify entities that have not only achieved commercial success but have also become deeply ingrained in the American identity, shaping perceptions, habits, and aspirations.”
What They're Saying:
- Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company: “For over a century, Disney has been woven into the American story, with beloved characters and timeless tales that have brought magic, joy and wonder to generations. Walt Disney’s enduring vision for this great company remains our inspiration, shaping the creativity, curiosity and innovation that fuel our storytelling today. The dreams Walt envisioned for Disney continue to grow, taking us into the future and pushing the boundaries of what is possible for generations to come.”
Disney Celebrates America All Year Long:
- Disney will celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary all-year-long with numerous offerings.
- The celebration kicked off with a patriotic celebration of America during the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.
- Soarin' Across America will debut at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT, taking flight over some of America's most iconic landmarks.
- Walt Disney World is introducing the Disney Celebrates America Military Salute Ticket.
- On 4th of July weekend, Disney Parks in the United States will feature themed fireworks and events, and programming across ABC, National Geographic and ESPN will highlight American heroes, traditions and communities.
- As part of the celebration, Disney has made a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com