Disney Parks Honors Veterans and Active Military with Special Offers at Disney Destinations
Special offers abound at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, and Disney Cruise Line
Disney Parks has always had a longstanding relationship with Veterans and active military members, and to mark this Veterans Day, they have announced a number of special offers for Veterans in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, Walt Disney World is introducing the Disney Celebrates America Military Salute Ticket.
- This commemorative ticket is available to eligible U.S. service members and their families for just $499 per person plus tax, granting access to all four Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2026.
- Additionally, Disney Military Salute Tickets will continue to be offered for 2026 visits. Eligible U.S. service members can enjoy a 6-Day Park Hopper ticket for $449 plus tax (just $75 per day, plus tax). Specially priced 4-Day and 5-Day Park Hopper tickets are also available.
- Both ticket offers are valid January 1st through December 18th, 2026, with an advanced theme park reservation and subject to blockout dates from March 29th – April 11th, 2026 and November 22nd – 28th, 2026.
- For more information, details on how to purchase and eligibility, please visit your local participating military base.
- At Disneyland, a 2026 Military Salute Ticket will be offered. Eligible service members can visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure with discounted 3-Day and 4-Day Park Hopper tickets valid for visits January 1st, 2026, through December 31, 2026.
- Park reservations are required. This offer will be available for purchase November 18th, 2025, through December 27th, 2026, at participating U.S. military base ticket offices and via GOVX.com.
- 3-Day Park Hopper: $314
- 4-Day Park Hopper: $369
- 3-Day Park Hopper with Lightning Lane Multi Pass: $416
- 4-Day Park Hopper with Lightning Lane Multi Pass: $505
- Additionally, a 1-Day, 1-Park Disneyland Resort Military Adult Ticket is $104, subject to park reservation availability. A 1-Day, 1-Park child ticket (ages 3-9) is also available for $98.
- For the first time, these tickets are available for purchase via GOVX.com in addition to U.S. military base ticket offices starting on November 18th, 2025, valid for visits November 18th, 2025, through December 30th, 2027, with no blockout dates.
- At sea, U.S. Military service members and retired veterans can set sail and enjoy the magic of Disney at sea aboard Disney Cruise Line.
- Eligible active and retired US military personnel can earn a $250 onboard credit per stateroom for all 2026 sailings from Florida aboard the Disney Wish and Disney Dream.
- Onboard credit can be used for purchases onboard, including services, merchandise, food, beverages or Port Adventures (excursions).
- Disney Cruise Line is also offering special military rates on select Disney cruises. For more information about these cruise, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Since The Beginning:
- Disney has long honored and respected those who serve our country, a tradition that dates back to Walt Disney himself, as he and his brother Roy both served in their youth.
- Whether it be a daily Flag Retreat ceremony at the Disney Parks, special ticket offers, military plane fly-overs, band performances, art exhibits, volunteering opportunities, or a decades-long partnership with Toys for Tots and other organizations, many who support the needs of military families and veterans.
- Veterans Day this year also kicks off a company-wide celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, all leading up to July 4th, 2026.
- Devotees may recall that several weeks ago, a new experience coming to Soarin’ at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT that will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary was announced. That’s just one part of the celebration, which will feature special programming across the various networks and platforms owned by Disney, as well as experiences like Soarin’ and others that may be announced in the coming weeks.
- Disneyland and Walt Disney World, will host special fireworks over July 4th weekend next year, which will also be broadcast across Disney’s linear networks and streaming platforms.
