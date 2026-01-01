Disney Brings Patriotic Magic and Muppet Fun to the 137th Rose Parade
Rain couldn’t dampen Disney’s patriotic celebration, featuring Mickey and Minnie, veteran cast members, and a Muppet-filled tribute to Jim Henson.
Despite some liquid sunshine, the 137th Rose Parade continued the New Year's tradition in Pasadena with some added magic from The Walt Disney Company.
Disney Celebrates America:
- The Walt Disney Company's celebration of America's 250th anniversary continued with their presence at the 137th Rose Parade, starting with the yellow horseless carriage from Disneyland driving Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse down the parade route.
- The vehicle was adorned with various flowers, including red poppies, which are widely recognized as a symbol of remembrance for fallen military personnel dating back to World War I.
- Walking alongside the vehicle were veterans who are now cast members and employees of The Walt Disney Company.
- Disney's celebration will continue with a major broadcast event on ABC and Disney+, as well as Soarin' Across America coming to Disney California Adventure and EPCOT
Visit Mississippi Featuring Kermit:
- The Visit Mississippi float featured Kermit the Frog as a tribute to Mississippi native Jim Henson.
- The float also featured a mid-parade performance by country music artist Charlie Worsham, who performed "Movin' Right Along" from The Muppet Movie.
- The Muppets will also be featured in a special Muppet Show event on February 4 on Disney+ and ABC, hosted by Sabrina Carpenter.
