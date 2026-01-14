Disney Creates New Enterprise Marketing Organization To Be Led By Asad Ayaz
Ayaz will take on the newly created role of Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company.
The Walt Disney Company has announced the creation of a new enterprise marketing and brand organization set to be led by Asad Ayaz.
What's Happening:
- The new organization is designed to align the company’s industry-leading marketing teams more closely across its businesses and strengthen how Disney connects with consumers around the world.
- The new enterprise marketing organization will harness the collective strength of marketing teams across the company to support a more connected approach to how Disney reaches audiences, elevates its campaigns, and advances the business goals of each segment and the company as a whole.
- Asad Ayaz will lead the organization, having been named Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company.
- The new role for Ayaz comes after eight years as Disney's President of Marketing, where he led the marketing efforts for Disney+.
- Since 2023, he has been Chief Brand Officer, overseeing company-wide brand efforts, alliances, and events, and stewarding Disney’s iconic brands and franchises globally.
- Ayaz will report to CEO Bob Iger as Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, and to the segment chairs in leading marketing efforts across the company’s business units.
What They're Saying:
- Bob Iger, Disney CEO: “Over more than two decades at the company – and as Disney’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer – Asad has helped bring the magic of Disney to life for millions through his exceptional leadership. As our businesses have evolved, it’s clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows consumers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences. The Chief Marketing and Brand Officer role is critical for this moment, and Asad is the perfect fit.”
- Disney Entertainment Co-Chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro in a joint statement: “Asad is an exceptional creative leader with strong strategic and operational prowess and deep experience across Disney and its brands, and we are excited for what we will accomplish together as we strengthen the connection between Disney and audiences around the world.”
