Disney Creates New Enterprise Marketing Organization To Be Led By Asad Ayaz

The Walt Disney Company has announced the creation of a new enterprise marketing and brand organization set to be led by Asad Ayaz.

What's Happening:

The new organization is designed to align the company’s industry-leading marketing teams more closely across its businesses and strengthen how Disney connects with consumers around the world.

The new enterprise marketing organization will harness the collective strength of marketing teams across the company to support a more connected approach to how Disney reaches audiences, elevates its campaigns, and advances the business goals of each segment and the company as a whole.

Asad Ayaz will lead the organization, having been named Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

The new role for Ayaz comes after eight years as Disney's President of Marketing, where he led the marketing efforts for D isney+.

Since 2023, he has been Chief Brand Officer, overseeing company-wide brand efforts, alliances, and events, and stewarding Disney’s iconic brands and franchises globally.

Ayaz will report to CEO Bob Iger as Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, and to the segment chairs in leading marketing efforts across the company’s business units.