D’Amaro or Walden? Disney's Board of Directors Poised to Select the Company's New CEO Next Week

A new report from The New York Times indicates that the selection of The Walt Disney Company's next CEO could come as soon as next week.

What's Happening:

Disney's Board of Directors is expected to choose Bob Iger's successor as CEO in the next week, whose current contract as CEO comes to a close at the end of this year.

The report gives special highlight to Disney Parks and Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro, widely considered to the be the front-runner for CEO, asking if he can "break Disney's succession curse?"

The other main candidate, according to NYT, is Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment.

Iger has reportedly solicited feedback on both Walden and D'Amaro from numerous executives who work directly under them, something he didn't do during the last, failed CEO succession attempt.

Previous reports indicated that Movie Studio head Alan Berman and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro may also be up for the role. However, this new NYT report seems to put the focus squarely on Walden and D'Amaro.

