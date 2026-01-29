Disney Unveils Enterprise Marketing Structure Under Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Asad Ayaz

The new leadership model aims to unify storytelling and strengthen collaboration across Disney’s global divisions.

The Walt Disney Company is assembling a marketing force worthy of a blockbuster premiere, one designed to connect everything from streaming hits to theme park thrills under a single storytelling vision.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, following the recent promotion of Asad Ayaz to Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, Disney is restructuring its global marketing organization to encourage stronger collaboration across divisions and present what Ayaz calls “one unified storytelling brand.”

The newly outlined leadership structure reflects Disney’s ambition to align its film, television, streaming, parks, sports, and consumer products into a seamless experience for audiences worldwide.

Disney has created a company-wide marketing group under Ayaz, uniting teams from Disney Entertainment, Disney Experiences, ESPN, and consumer products to ensure brand consistency and more cohesive customer engagement.

Ayaz, a 20-year Disney veteran who previously served as the company’s first Chief Brand Officer, has led major campaigns for milestone moments like Disney’s 100th anniversary and Disneyland’s 70th celebration. His expanded role signals a deeper commitment to coordinated marketing as the company continues to operate across an increasingly interconnected media landscape.

CEO Bob Iger praised the appointment, emphasizing the need for a company-wide approach that allows consumers to “seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences.”

The reorganization introduces an enterprise-wide unit aimed at improving agility, modernizing processes, and encouraging innovation across segments. By bringing together marketing leaders from across the organization, Disney hopes to amplify successful campaigns, respond faster to market shifts, and leverage data and technology to guide decision-making.

Ayaz’s vision centers on meeting audiences wherever they are, whether in theaters, on streaming platforms, inside theme parks, or engaging with merchandise, while maintaining a consistent brand voice.

Five top marketing chiefs will report both to Ayaz and their respective division heads: Ron Faris – Disney Consumer Products Scott Hudgins – Disney Experiences Martha Morrison – Disney Entertainment Studios Shannon Ryan – Disney Entertainment Television, Disney+ & Hulu Tina Thornton – ESPN

This dual-reporting model is designed to keep individual segments nimble while ensuring alignment with Disney’s broader marketing strategy.

Supporting the divisional leaders is a newly assembled enterprise group focused on key marketing functions: Brand & Franchise: Joanna Balikian will oversee enterprise campaigns, synergy initiatives, and fan engagement strategies. Corporate Alliances: Becca Vodnoy will guide global partnerships and promotional relationships to extend Disney’s reach. Creative Execution: Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu will unify cross-segment creative production while continuing oversight of ESPN’s Creative Studio. Media: Kimberly Flaster will direct a unified media investment strategy rooted in data-driven optimization. Research & Insights: Andrew Ferguson will lead consumer intelligence and campaign measurement efforts.

Disney is also searching for a leader to oversee marketing operations and technology, an increasingly critical role as data analytics and advanced reporting become central to modern campaigns.

As Disney continues expanding franchises across multiple platforms, from theatrical releases to streaming series to immersive park experiences, the need for a coordinated marketing engine has never been greater.

By consolidating expertise and encouraging cross-division collaboration, the company is positioning itself to strengthen franchise storytelling while maximizing the impact of every campaign. The move also reflects a broader industry trend toward enterprise-level marketing strategies that prioritize scale, personalization, and technological innovation.

If successful, the new structure could redefine how one of the world’s most recognizable brands connects with audiences, ensuring that whether you’re watching, visiting, or streaming, the Disney experience feels unmistakably unified.

