Disney Entertainment Television Reveals 2025–26 Directing and Writing Program Participants

The yearlong initiatives connect emerging writers and directors with hands-on experience across Disney’s scripted and unscripted slate.

Breaking into television is hard. Breaking in with real access, real credits, and real momentum? That’s where Disney steps in.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Disney Entertainment Television (DET) has officially unveiled the participants for its 2025–26 Directing and Writing Programs, continuing a long-standing commitment to discovering, nurturing, and launching the next generation of creative voices across scripted and unscripted television.

These highly competitive talent development initiatives connect emerging writers and directors with hands-on experience, mentorship, and direct opportunities across DET’s expansive slate, offering not just education but tangible career acceleration.

“This year’s cohorts reflect the bold, original voices that will help shape the next era of television,” said Tim McNeal, Senior Vice President of Creative Talent Development and Inclusion at Disney Television Studios. “Through the DET Directing and Writing Programs, we have the joy of helping rising writers and directors build real momentum in their careers, offering hands-on experience, meaningful mentorship, and access to a strong creative community that continues to support them well beyond the program.”

The 2025–26 DET Directing Program is a yearlong initiative that guarantees participants the opportunity to direct on a Disney series. Alongside that milestone, directors receive guidance from industry professionals, shadowing and directing opportunities, and access to Disney creative executives for both learning and networking.

This year, the program expands its slate of opportunities with new additions including Celebrity Family Feud, Coven Academy, Grey’s Anatomy, and Reasonable Doubt. Returning participating series include The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars, General Hospital, and Project Runway—offering a wide spectrum of scripted and unscripted storytelling environments. The 2025–26 Directing Cohort includes:

Scripted Directors Vanessa Beletic (Coven Academy) Sammi Cannold (Grey’s Anatomy) Alejandra Lopez (General Hospital) Ryan Richmond (Reasonable Doubt)



Unscripted Directors Jamala Gaither (Project Runway) Gayle Galvez (Celebrity Family Feud) Claire Gostin Sagiv Karpel (Dancing with the Stars) Kiki Malone (The Bachelorette)



The program’s alumni roster underscores its impact. Past participants include Ryan Coogler (Black Panther franchise), Regina King (One Night in Miami…), Jennifer Arnold (Emily in Paris), Jude Weng (Only Murders in the Building), Nzingha Stewart (Daisy Jones & the Six), and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (Shōgun), among many others now shaping television and film.

Approaching its fourth decade, the DET Writing Program remains one of the industry’s most reliable pipelines for emerging television writers. The program offers advanced career development, deep industry access, and a rare level of stability. Participants are employed by Disney for one year with a salary and benefits. If a writer staffs on a series during that time, compensation transitions to the WGA scale.

Writers participate in intensive workshops, professional development sessions, and ongoing mentorship while building relationships with executives, showrunners, producers, and alumni across the Disney Entertainment Television ecosystem.

The results speak for themselves. The program has maintained a near-100% annual staffing rate for more than a decade, with last year’s cohort landing roles on series including 9-1-1: Nashville, Adults, Deli Boys, Far Cry, Shifting Gears, The Rookie, and Tracker.

“These programs represent the best of what we can do as a creative community—identify exceptional voices and back them with real opportunities,” said Jane Francis, Executive Vice President of Series at 20th Television. “My team is proud to champion this burgeoning talent by connecting them to series where they can develop their craft and kickstart their careers.”

The 2026 Writing Program Cohort includes: Maya Florin Mariam Girgis Cassidy Lee Noelle Liljedahl Monica Lucas Neiman & Aaron Outlen Jenna Park Kat Vladimirova



Notable writing alumni include Sabir Pirzada (Ms. Marvel), Raamla Mohamed (Reasonable Doubt), Sierra Ornelas (St. Denis Medical), Jewel Coronel (The Chi), Claudia Forestieri (Gordita Chronicles), Luvh Rakhe (Chad Powers), and Peter Saji (Unprisoned).

As Disney Entertainment Television continues to invest in emerging creators, the 2025–26 Directing and Writing Programs reaffirm a simple but powerful philosophy: bold voices deserve real access, and the future of television depends on it.



