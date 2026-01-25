Bob Iger Tours the Future Site of Disney’s Abu Dhabi Theme Park and Resort
The Disney CEO shared some photos of himself walking the site on Instagram.
Disney CEO Bob Iger has shared that he has been walking the site of what will one day Disney's Abu Dhabi theme park and resort.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company surprised the world last year when they announced a brand-new theme park resort coming to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates created in partnership with Miral, the operators of Yas Island.
- This seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney’s iconic stories, characters and attractions with Abu Dhabi’s vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture.
- Disney CEO Bob Iger shared on social media today that he was walking the site of what will one day be, as he refers to it "Disneyland Abu Dhabi."
- The post came with two photos of Iger walking the site, showing off the desert landscape and its seaside location.
- The new theme park and resort will be a part of Yas Island, a world-class destination for entertainment and leisure that currently includes other theme parks such as Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World.
- Similarly to how Tokyo Disney Resort is operated, this new resort will be fully developed, built and operated by Miral – with Disney Imagineers providing creative design and operational oversight.
- When completed, the new theme park resort will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.
- No construction or opening timeline has been announced at this point, but Miral officials say they want to go "as fast as possible" – without compromising quality.
