8 Surprising Insights and Tidbits from Disney's Fiscal 2025 Report

We read the report so you don't have to.

Yesterday, The Walt Disney Company released its 2025 fiscal report as well as its 2026 proxy statement. While we already reported on some key revelations from these reports (such as Bob Iger’s pay raise), there were a few other tidbits we found while reading through 100+ page PDFs. So, here are eight things that caught our attention.

Cable vs. Streaming

To the surprise of no one, cable viewership continues to shrink. However, it may not be by as much as you think.

Comparing fiscal 2025 to 2024, Disney Channel “subscribers” (based on Nielsen Media Research estimates) fell from 66 million to 61 million. Similarly, Freeform went from 55 million to 51 million, FX fell from 67 million to 62 million, and Nat Geo dropped to 61 million from last year’s 66 million. Lastly, ESPN subscribers went from 66 million to 61 million — although this is just the linear version.



At the same time, though, streaming subs were up. Disney+ subscriptions rose from 123 million to 132 million, with Hulu climbing to 64 million (from 52 million).

In Theatres

Looking ahead, considering the blockbuster year Disney had at the box office, would it surprise you to know that Disney is actually planning to release more films in fiscal 2026 than 2025? Specifically, the company is currently set to release 20 films this fiscal year compared to 15 last year.



Meanwhile, after years of fighting to shorten the theatrical release window, Disney is set to expand it… slightly. Previously, Disney stated that physical releases happened within three months of a film’s theatrical release. Going forward, it says that the window will be three to four months after a theatrical run.



Content

Broadening out, it’s notable that, in fiscal 2025, Disney expected to produce or commission approximately 215 episodic or film titles. So, how many are they planning for fiscal 2026? “A significant number.” That’s all it says.



The Best Kept Disney Secret

Disney Vacation Club continues to grow! As of September 2025, there were 3,900 Disney Vacation Club units. That’s up 300 from last fiscal year.

Distinctly Unfinished

In fiscal 2025, perhaps the biggest news to come from The Walt Disney Company was the announcement that they’d be building a Disney theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi. While that remains the plan, the annual report notes that the deal to build the project has not been finalized just yet.



Downsizing

Alas, even though The Walt Disney Company is growing in many ways, it’s downsizing in others. In fiscal 2025, the number of Disney employees decreased from 233,000 to 231,000. However, the number of U.S.-based employees increased from 171,000 to 172,000.

Interestingly, Disney reduced its land ownership in the Burbank area by 19 acres. Additionally, leased buildings in the area decreased from 1,760,000 square feet to 1,729,000 square feet.

Zooming out slightly, the company increased its owned buildings in Los Angeles from 599,000 square feet to 634,000 square feet — although it reduced leased spaces in L.A. from 2,434,000 to 1,787,000.

Elsewhere in the state, space leased in San Francisco increased from 536,000 square feet to 539,000 square feet. Out east, owned property in New York decreased from 1,104,000 square feet to 1,052,000, while leased space in the Big Apple also decreased from 2,202,000 to 1,083,0000.

Buying Back

Disney repurchased 8,506,715 shares in fiscal 2025 compared to 5,011,000 in fiscal 2024.

Political Times

Lastly, Disney has removed reference to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) from their annual report.

