A Great Big Beautiful D’Amaro: Reports Indicate the Disney Board has Aligned to Vote Josh D’Amaro as the Next CEO

Business insiders are reporting that the Disney Board is aligning on the next CEO, which looks to be non-other-than Experiences head Josh D’Amaro.

What’s Happening:

The past few weeks have been big for The Walt Disney Company, as talk around the announcement of the new CEO heats up.

In mid-January, we reported that the new CEO would be chosen this month, with other reports expediting that timeline to the first week of February and reports that current CEO Bob Iger wouldn’t complete his contract.

Well, according to Bloomberg, it looks like the Disney Board of Directors have tentatively chosen the next head of the House of Mouse.

While rumors swirled that the top contenders were Experiences head Josh D’Amaro and Media head Dana Walden, even hinting at a possible co-CEO announcement, it seems that the board has mostly aligned on their decision.

While the vote is still scheduled this week and no final decision has been made, people familiar with the matter have shared that all signs are pointing to Josh D’Amaro.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts have consistently been the most profitable division of The Walt Disney Company, making leadership skills within that division incredibly important to the board.

Since 2020, D’Amaro has led the parks through the massive COVID-19 pandemic, launched several major expansions, and is now spearheading a $60 billion investment into Disney experiences around the globe.

A Disney spokesperson shared “The board has not yet selected the next CEO of the Walt Disney Co. and once that decision is made, we will announce it.”

Nothing is set in stone as of yet, but all signs are looking towards a great big beautiful D’Amaro.

