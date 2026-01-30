Bob Iger Reportedly Stepping Down as Disney CEO Prior to His Contract's Expiration

This morning, we learned that Disney's board is expected to vote on the company's new CEO next week. Now, another report indicates that current CEO Bob Iger might be leaving his role earlier than expected.

What's Happening:

Disney's Board of Directors is expected to choose Bob Iger's successor as CEO in the next week, whose current contract as CEO comes to a close at the end of this year.

But now, according to The Wall Street Journal, Iger might be looking to leave earlier than his contract's expiration on December 31, 2026.

Iger has reportedly told associates that he plans to step down as CEO and pull back from daily management before the end of his contract, although a specific timeframe is yet to be determined.

While he wants to leave early, Iger will still stay on as CEO for several more months in order to mentor whoever is selected as the new CEO.

The CEO is ready to move on from the grind of being CEO and has been frustrated by a number of conflicts at ABC recently, specifically last fall's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Iger would reportedly like to spend more time and energy on other things, such as sailing his new and larger super-yacht, working with his wife Willow Bay, and on Angel City FC, the women’s soccer team the couple bought in 2024.

After the CEO transition, it is possible Iger could retain a role on the board and at the company.

Iger returned to his role as CEO after his successor, Bob Chapek, was ousted from the company in 2022.