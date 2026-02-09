LuminAria Returns? Disney Hints Possible Comeback for the Original Disney California Adventure Holiday Spectacular

LuminAria ended after one holiday season as DCA struggled to bring in attendance.

As Disney California Adventure celebrates its 25th anniversary, Disney has hinted that a long-gone holiday entertainment offering may see a return.

What’s Happening:

Today, February 8th, Disney California Adventure celebrates its 25th birthday!

Opening in 2001 as Disneyland Resort’s second theme park (and also as Disney’s California Adventure), the park marked a new chapter for the original Disney Parks resort.

While Disney California Adventure has changed drastically during its history, including having a grand reopening in 2012, the park has helped families around the world make long lasting memories at many of the park's attractions.

Yesterday, Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend the D23 Spotlight Series event all about Disney California Adventure.

Celebrating the park’s 25th anniversary, fans got a look at the exciting development of the park as well as an exploration of the park’s history.

Steven Davison, Lead Creative Executive of Parades and Spectaculars for Disney Live Entertainment, was in attendance for the event and hinted at a potential return for one of the park’s old holiday offerings.

LuminAria, which only ran for the park’s 2001 debut holiday season, was a precursor to World of Color.

Taking place in Paradise Bay, the show featured tons of low level pyrotechnics and was well received!

Unfortunately, due to low attendance numbers for the controversial park, LuminAria never returned.

While Paradise Pier is no more, Davison shared that LuminAria could make some kind of return in the future.

While this year World of Color - Season of Light did not return as the 70th anniversary World of Color - Happiness! stuck around for the 2025-26 holiday season.

Is it possible we will get an updated World of Color inspired by LuminAria? We will have to wait and find out!

Thanks to DisneyGeekCom on YouTube, check out a full performance of LuminAria below:

