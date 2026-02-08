Disney California Adventure Debuts New 25th Anniversary Photo Booth Offerings in Hollywood Backlot

Guests visiting Disney California Adventure can celebrate the park’s 25th anniversary with commemorative photo booth photos!

What’s Happening:

Today, February 8th, Disney California Adventure celebrates its 25th birthday!

Opening in 2001 as Disneyland Resort’s second theme park (and also as Disney’s California Adventure), the park marked a new chapter for the original Disney Parks resort.

While Disney California Adventure has changed drastically during its history, including having a grand reopening in 2012, the park has helped families around the world make long lasting memories at many of the park's attractions.

Laughing Place is currently on location at Disney California Adventure and spotted new options at the Hollywood Backlot photo booth celebrating the milestone.

While the outside is themed to Zootopia 2, guests using the photo booth will be able to select several different photo frames that commemorate the anniversary.

Three include the 25th anniversary logo, with classic Disney’s California Adventure fans also having the option to pick one with the park’s original logo.

There are also theme backdrops, including one with past attraction logos on it featuring Condor Flatts, Flick’s Fliers, Sun Wheel, California Screamin’, Maliboomer, and Mulholland Madness.

While today is the official anniversary, we imagine these frames will stick around for a little bit for those looking to celebrate the largest expansion in Disneyland Resort history.

You can find the photo booth just outside the exit of Mickey’s Philharmagic, with prints running for $10!

For those looking to take a California Adventure, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

Read More Disneyland Resort: