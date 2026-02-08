Guide to History: Disney California Adventure Debuts Special Edition Map for 25th Anniversary

Happy 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure! In celebration of the anniversary, guests at the park can find special commemorative maps and buttons.

What’s Happening:

Today, February 8th, Disney California Adventure celebrates its 25th birthday!

Opening in 2001 as Disneyland Resort’s second theme park (and also as Disney’s California Adventure), the park marked a new chapter for the original Disney Parks resort.

While Disney California Adventure has changed drastically during its history, including having a grand reopening in 2012, the park has helped families around the world make long lasting memories at many of the park's attractions.

Well, guests visiting the park for its 25th milestone had the opportunity to pick up a special commemorative park map and button as part of the festivities.

The map features the original entrance of Disney California Adventure with the large “CALIFORNIA” letters, murals, and Golden Gate Bridge monorail crossover.

The backside of the map also features logos for several extinct attractions at the park, including the Condor Flatts land, Flick’s Fliers, Sun Wheel, California Screamin’, Maliboomer, Mulholland Madness, and the original Disney’s California Adventure logo.

It also features an original opening day map, highlighting the original park experiences still available at the park.

Of course, it also offers a standard park map, which highlights many of the limited time offerings available for the anniversary.

According to cast members, the special edition park map is available 1 per family, so you may need to fight over who gets to keep it!

For the special button, which you can see above, cast members made “I’m Celebrating:” buttons decorated specifically for DCA’s 25th! If they no longer have these available, you can head to a retail location or guest services to pick up a button customized for the festivities.

