Mickey and Minnie Debut New Sunshine Plaza-Inspired Outfits for Disney California Adventure's 25th Birthday
These new outfits are just one of many ways the park is celebrating its milestone anniversary.
Mickey and Minnie have made their grand debut on the Disney California Adventure stage in their new throwback outfits for the park's 25th anniversary.
What's Happening:
- Disney California Adventure first opened its gates on February 8, 2001, and while things started off on shaky grounds, the park quickly grew to become a beloved second gate at the Disneyland Resort.
- On Sunday, February 8, 2026, Disney will celebrate the park's 25th anniversary, and one of the ways the park is celebrating is with new outfits for Mickey and Minnie!
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse will appear in all-new outfits on Buena Vista Street for a limited time, beginning Friday, February 6.
- The sun motifs and vibrant color palette of their costumes nod to when this area of the park was Sunshine Plaza, a serving as a wonderful tribute to the park's history.
- The duo are proving quite popular in their new costumes – our reporter Jeremiah had to snap a picture with them!
More Ways to Celebrate DCA's 25th:
- The opening day attraction Soarin' Over California has returned for a limited time through July.
- The 25th Anniversary merchandise collection has debuted at stores throughout the park.
- A new interactive Pixar Pal-A-Round bucket with "Magic Inside" has arrived at select locations.
- New medallions celebrating the 25th anniversary are now available.
- Magic Key holders can participate in a special offering featuring throwback costumes, photo ops, and more.
- Disney California Adventure will officially turn 25 on February 8, 2026.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com