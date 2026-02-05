Photos: New Disney California Adventure 25th Collectible Medallions Debut at Disney California Adventure

Park-themed and 25th anniversary medallions offer a shiny new way to commemorate a visit to DCA.

New collectible medallions have officially arrived at Disney California Adventure, popping up in the park’s Medallion Collectable Coin Machines with designs that celebrate both beloved lands and a major milestone in the park’s history. If you’re looking for a unique keepsake to commemorate DCA’s 25th, this might just be the thing for you!

The new medallions feature designs inspired by some of Disney California Adventure’s most recognizable areas, making them perfect bite-sized souvenirs for fans who love specific lands or attractions. These location-themed medallions include Pixar Pier, Cars Land, A Bug’s Land, and Grizzly Peak.

Each of these park-area medallions is priced at $6 each, with a bundle option of four for $20, making it easy to build a mini collection during a single park day.

In honor of the park’s 25th anniversary, Disney has also released a special set of premium medallions that spotlight the heart and history of Disney California Adventure. These anniversary-themed designs include the original Disney California Adventure logo, Buena Vista Street, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse.

These commemorative medallions are slightly elevated in both design and price, retailing for $8 each or four for $30, and are sure to be especially popular with anniversary collectors and longtime fans of the park.

Pressed coins and medallions have long been a quiet favorite among Disney collectors, offering an affordable, display-friendly way to remember a trip. With designs tied directly to Disney California Adventure’s lands, both past and present, and a milestone anniversary, these new medallions feel tailor-made for fans who appreciate small-but-mighty, nostalgic park merch.

