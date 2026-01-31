Photos: Disney’s Grand Californian Debuts New 25th Anniversary Medallions

Celebrate 25 years of the arts and crafts movement-inspired resort.

As Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa celebrate 25 years of magic, the luxury and premiere hotel has received a new collectible medallion just in time for the celebration. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland’s largest expansion ever opened in 2001, inviting guests into a second theme park with Disney California Adventure, a premiere shopping district with Downtown Disney, and a new top-of-the-line resort with Disney’s Grand Californian. 
  • As the resort begins its 25th anniversary festivities, Disney’s Grand Californian has released a new way to bring home the anniversary with a new medallion. 

  • Similar to a pressed penny machine, the medallion machine allows guests to pick between 4 different designs. 

  • Currently, the only one that features the 25th anniversary logo on the back is the hiking Mickey Mouse design, but it's possible we will see updated versions of the Goofy, Minnie, and Chip n’ Dale collectibles as well. 

  • Each medallion runs for $6 each, or get all 4 for $20. 
