The castle tower replaced the rocky cliff that used to support Prince Phillip.

The Downtown Disney LEGO Store has gotten an upgrade, as the classic Sleeping Beauty display now features a section of Maleficent’s castle.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the updated displays outside of the Downtown Disney LEGO Store.

Why the giant Maleficent and Prince Phillip battle display has remained, a major element has been updated with even more detail.

What was once merely a rocky ledge is now a massive castle turret surrounded by Maleficent's vibrant green flames and thorned vines.

The fresh decor absolutely pops with color and is a much needed update to the display.

Just lock the rocks from before, the castle is not actually made of LEGO bricks, but, instead, serves as a themed stand for Prince Phillip on his horse.

Ironically, the bright colors do make the current display’s weathering much more apparent, so maybe we will see an update to the existing LEGO sculptures of the battle scene.

For those looking to take a trip out to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



