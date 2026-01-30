Celebrate Soulfully at the Disneyland Resort This February with the Return of Celebrate Gospel, a New Heritage Trail, and Delicious Black Cuisine
Get ready to Celebrate Soulfully this February at the Disneyland Resort!
This February, Disneyland Resort guests are invited to Celebrate Soulfully in honor of Black History Month. The festivities will include the return of Celebrate Gospel, delicious food, and a brand-new heritage trail of dynamic displays.
Celebrate Gospel Moves Locations:
- After taking place at the Fantasyland Theatre inside Disneyland Park for the last few years, Celebrate Gospel will be moving to the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage this year – making it a free to attend event.
- The event takes place over two weekends of uplifting entertainment, on February 20-21 and February 27-28.
- Grammy Award-winning gospel music performers will headline the two weekends, featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker on February 21 and Yolanda Adams on February 28.
- The move out of the Fantasyland Theatre comes as that venue is preparing to host Bluey’s Best Day Ever beginning in March.
Vibrant Displays Honoring Black Leaders:
- In celebration of Black History Month, a brand-new heritage trail of dynamic displays will debut across the resort, celebrating influential Black leaders, artists, and thinkers from the past and present.
- From Frontierland to Hollywood Land and various spots in between, each display will recognize how these inspiring individuals shaped culture and industries for generations.
- Those receiving tributes are:
- Martha Blanding, Frederick Douglass and Scott Joplin on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Leah Chase at Tiana’s Palace
- Ron Husband in New Orleans Square
- Don Flemons in Frontierland
- Guion S. Bluford Jr. in Tomorrowland
- Floyd Norman on Buena Vista Street
- Lanny Smoot, Austin Taylor, Marlon West and Olun Riley in Hollywood Land
- Nikkolas Smith at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage
Culinary Delights for Black History Month:
- From savory classics to tasty favorites, continue the celebration with delectable dishes crafted to honor the rich stories of Black heritage. Here are a couple of this year’s limited-time food options:
- Tiana’s Palace (Available Jan. 30 through March 2)
- French Quarter Fried Chicken Bowl: Spicy honey-glazed fried chicken served with baked macaroni and cheese and collard greens
- Tiana’s Palace (Available Jan. 30 through March 2)
- Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Available Jan. 30 through March 2)
- New Orleans BBQ Shrimp: Cajun battered shrimp served with cheesy polenta, onions, peppers, celery and a New Orleans BBQ butter sauce
- Walt Disney World is also celebrating Black History Month with a special celebrity appearance, delicious food, and more.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disney California Adventure will mark its 25th anniversary with new costumes for Mickey and Minnie, plus the return of Soarin' Over California and some exclusive merchandise.
- Nearby, Humphrey the Bear will make his Disney Parks debut at Storytellers Cafe as the Grand Californian also celebrates 25 years.
- Limited-time Valentine’s treats are arriving soon at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, from berry beignets to chocolate creations you won’t want to miss.
- New “The Muppets Disney Park Day” pins pair Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and more with iconic attractions, this February at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com