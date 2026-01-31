Photos: A Peek Inside the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend's Health & Fitness Expo

The 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon is here, and the Health & Fitness Expo has officially opened at the Disneyland Hotel.

What’s Happening:

Taking place from January 29th through February 1st, the Disneyland Half Marathon is taking over the Disneyland Resort.

The series of races, ranging from a 5K to the 13.1 mile half marathon challenge, are all themed around the “Celebrate Happy” Disneyland 70th festivities.

As part of the race weekend, the Health & Fitness Expo takes over the ballrooms at the Disneyland Hotel, giving racers a chance to get their bibs and shop the show floor.

This includes the adorable collection of Brooks x runDisney shoes.

In addition to shopping, there are also fun activities and displays you won’t wanna miss.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the show floor, and we are excited to share some of the fun with you!

Overview

Shopping

Medals

Brooks x runDisney

runDisney Hiatus:

The 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will be somewhat of a last hurrah at the Disneyland Resort.

After the weekend, runDisney events will go on hiatus for an unspecified amount of time due to construction projects around the resort.

While Disney didn’t specify the exact reason, it is safe to assume the major Disneyland Forward projects, including a new parking structure, the Avatar expansion of Disney California Adventure, and other expansions are the main culprit.

runDisney events will continue at Walt Disney World and their virtual races.

