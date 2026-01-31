Photos: A Peek Inside the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend's Health & Fitness Expo
It's time to lace up!
The 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon is here, and the Health & Fitness Expo has officially opened at the Disneyland Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Taking place from January 29th through February 1st, the Disneyland Half Marathon is taking over the Disneyland Resort.
- The series of races, ranging from a 5K to the 13.1 mile half marathon challenge, are all themed around the “Celebrate Happy” Disneyland 70th festivities.
- As part of the race weekend, the Health & Fitness Expo takes over the ballrooms at the Disneyland Hotel, giving racers a chance to get their bibs and shop the show floor.
- This includes the adorable collection of Brooks x runDisney shoes.
- In addition to shopping, there are also fun activities and displays you won’t wanna miss.
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out the show floor, and we are excited to share some of the fun with you!
Overview
Shopping
Medals
Brooks x runDisney
runDisney Hiatus:
- The 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will be somewhat of a last hurrah at the Disneyland Resort.
- After the weekend, runDisney events will go on hiatus for an unspecified amount of time due to construction projects around the resort.
- While Disney didn’t specify the exact reason, it is safe to assume the major Disneyland Forward projects, including a new parking structure, the Avatar expansion of Disney California Adventure, and other expansions are the main culprit.
- runDisney events will continue at Walt Disney World and their virtual races.
