Photos: Magic Key Exclusive Offering Brings Throwback Fun and Photo Ops for Disney California Adventure's 25th Anniversary
Magic Key holders were out there having fun in the warm California sun to celebrate the milestone.
As we near the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure (originally Disney's California Adventure), Magic Key holders are being treated to some throwback fun.
What's Happening:
- As part of the Disney California Adventure 25th anniversary celebration, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can participate in a special offering.
- Located in the Hyperion Theater courtyard, this celebration debuted today and will be available through February 15 (except for February 9).
- Our own Mike Celestino had a chance to join the party this afternoon.
- There, he found meet and greets with Mickey and Minnie, who donned the costumes they previously wore in Sunshine Plaza.
- Moreover, the mice posed in front of a backdrop featuring a map of "DCA 1.0."
- Note that these costumes are different from the new ones that the duo are set to debut tomorrow:
- Another photo op in the area was an art piece that combined iconography from different eras of California Adventure history.
- For example, while the CALIFORNIA letters and postcard-esque entryway are present, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! and Pixar Pier are as well.
- As attendees exit, they're gifted with a magnet set that also draws inspiration from the park's past and present while playing on the postcard theme:
- This special Magic Key-exclusive offering is available from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day through February 15 (closed on February 9).
- Eligible Magic Key holders can join a virtual queue and return to the entrance when it's their time.
More DCA 25:
- As mentioned, Mickey and Minnie will debut new costumes starting tomorrow that will celebrate the park's history.
- On that same day, Soarin' Over California will return for a limited time.
- A new interactive Pixar Pal-A-Round bucket with "Magic Inside" will arrive at select locations on February 6.
- New medallions celebrating the 25th anniversary are now available.
- Disney California Adventure will officially turn 25 on February 8.
