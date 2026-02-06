Photos: Magic Key Exclusive Offering Brings Throwback Fun and Photo Ops for Disney California Adventure's 25th Anniversary

Magic Key holders were out there having fun in the warm California sun to celebrate the milestone.

As we near the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure (originally Disney's California Adventure), Magic Key holders are being treated to some throwback fun.

What's Happening:

  • As part of the Disney California Adventure 25th anniversary celebration, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can participate in a special offering.
  • Located in the Hyperion Theater courtyard, this celebration debuted today and will be available through February 15 (except for February 9).
  • Our own Mike Celestino had a chance to join the party this afternoon.
  • There, he found meet and greets with Mickey and Minnie, who donned the costumes they previously wore in Sunshine Plaza.

  • Moreover, the mice posed in front of a backdrop featuring a map of "DCA 1.0."

  • Note that these costumes are different from the new ones that the duo are set to debut tomorrow:

  • Another photo op in the area was an art piece that combined iconography from different eras of California Adventure history.
  • For example, while the CALIFORNIA letters and postcard-esque entryway are present, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! and Pixar Pier are as well.

  • As attendees exit, they're gifted with a magnet set that also draws inspiration from the park's past and present while playing on the postcard theme:

  • This special Magic Key-exclusive offering is available from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day through February 15 (closed on February 9).
  • Eligible Magic Key holders can join a virtual queue and return to the entrance when it's their time.

More DCA 25:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino