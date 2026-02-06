Photos: Disney California Adventure 25th Anniversary Collection Arrives on Store Shelves Two Days Ahead of the Big Day
Celebrate California Adventure's 25th birthday will a small, but mighty new collection of merchandise.
Two days before the park's actual 25th anniversary, the line of merchandise celebrating Disney California Adventure's milestone has arrived at the park.
What's Happening:
- Debuting today, February 6, is the Disney California Adventure 25th Anniversary Collection, featuring stylish apparel and three collectible pins available at Elias & Co., Gone Hollywood, and Seaside Souvenirs.
- The collection showcases elevated artwork with stylized illustrations of park icons like the Carthay Circle tower, Pixar Pal-A-Round, and Grizzly Peak, blending modern design with a nostalgic nod to the park’s history.
- Let's take a look at this new collection celebrating Disneyland's second gate's milestone anniversary.
California Adventure 25th T-Shirt – $36.99
California Adventure 25th Hoodie – $59.99
Magic Key Holder California Adventure 25th T-Shirt – $36.99
California Adventure 25th Hat – $32.99
California Adventure 25th Mickey Pin – $24.99
California Adventure 25th Minnie Pin – $24.99
California Adventure 25th Jumbo Pin – $64.99
More DCA 25:
- Mickey and Minnie will debut new costumes as of today, February 6, that will celebrate the park's history.
- On that same day, Soarin' Over California will return for a limited time.
- A new interactive Pixar Pal-A-Round bucket with "Magic Inside" will arrive at select locations on February 6.
- New medallions celebrating the 25th anniversary are now available.
- Magic Key holders can participate in a special offering featuring throwback costumes, photo ops, and more.
- Disney California Adventure will officially turn 25 on February 8, 2026.
