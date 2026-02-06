Photos: Disney California Adventure 25th Anniversary Collection Arrives on Store Shelves Two Days Ahead of the Big Day

Celebrate California Adventure's 25th birthday will a small, but mighty new collection of merchandise.

Two days before the park's actual 25th anniversary, the line of merchandise celebrating Disney California Adventure's milestone has arrived at the park.

What's Happening:

  • Debuting today, February 6, is the Disney California Adventure 25th Anniversary Collection, featuring stylish apparel and three collectible pins available at Elias & Co., Gone Hollywood, and Seaside Souvenirs.
  • The collection showcases elevated artwork with stylized illustrations of park icons like the Carthay Circle tower, Pixar Pal-A-Round, and Grizzly Peak, blending modern design with a nostalgic nod to the park’s history.
  • Let's take a look at this new collection celebrating Disneyland's second gate's milestone anniversary.

California Adventure 25th T-Shirt – $36.99

California Adventure 25th Hoodie – $59.99

Magic Key Holder California Adventure 25th T-Shirt – $36.99

California Adventure 25th Hat – $32.99

California Adventure 25th Mickey Pin – $24.99

California Adventure 25th Minnie Pin – $24.99

California Adventure 25th Jumbo Pin – $64.99

More DCA 25:

