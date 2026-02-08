Flashback: Relive Disney's California Adventure's Opening Ceremony for the Park's 25th Anniversary

Picture it: Anaheim, California - February 2001. Across from Walt's original park, a highly anticipated second park is ready to welcome guests. Once inside the gates, they'll be treated to a whimsical tour of California, from Hollywood to the Bay Area and the ocean to the forests. What could possibly go wrong?

On this day 25 years ago, then-called Disney's California Adventure officially opened — and we were there. During the dedication ceremony, Roy E Disney, Disney CEO Michael Eisner, and Disneyland opening broadcast host Art Linkletter all stepped up to the mic to discuss the new park. And of course, there was some flashy entertainment to celebrate the moment.

Take a look for yourself:

As you probably know, the original California Adventure had its struggles and did not meet attendance expectations. Little by little, much of the original park faded away. Then, in 2012, the park was rededicated following such updates as Buena Vista Street, Cars Land, and World of Color.

Although the now-named Disney California Adventure has changed a lot in the past 25 years, there are still some opening day attractions that remain relatively untouched. These include Jumpin' Jellyfish and the Golden Zephyr. Meanwhile, other originals have seen light updates such as the Boudin Bakery Tour, Grizzly River Run, the Animation Academy. For the 25th anniversary celebration, Disney has also brought back the classes Soarin' Over California, which was undoubtedly the most successful DCA original ride. Other rides, including California Screamin', the Sun Wheel, the Orange Stinger, Mulholland Madness, and others, have since been rethemed (even if they maintain the bones of the previous attractions).

Even if the original DCA didn't live up to expectation, there are still those among us who miss the quirky park of the early 2000s. For them, it's great to see the Disneyland Resort embracing (now) Disney California Adventure's history on this milestone anniversary.

