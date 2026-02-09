Super Bowl Champs Kenneth Walker III and Sam Darnold Headed to Disneyland

Calling all 12s: It's time to Celebrate Happy!
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The Seattle Seahawks have won the Super Bowl — and now it's time for all of the 12s to head to the Happiest Place on Earth.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com