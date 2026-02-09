Super Bowl Champs Kenneth Walker III and Sam Darnold Headed to Disneyland
Calling all 12s: It's time to Celebrate Happy!
The Seattle Seahawks have won the Super Bowl — and now it's time for all of the 12s to head to the Happiest Place on Earth.
What's Happening:
- Tonight, the Seattle Seahawks bested the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX with a score of 29-13.
- With the big game taking place in Northern California, MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold will be celebrating their win with a visit to the Happiest Place on Earth on Monday, February 9.
- The duo will appear for a celebratory cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. on Monday at 1:15 p.m.
- Disney will soon release its annual "What's Next" commercial, which sees the Super Bowl champions shout those famous words, “I’m going to Disneyland!"
- The TV spot continues Disney’s Super Bowl tradition that began in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following the team’s Super Bowl title.
- Over the years, the biggest names in Super Bowl history have taken part in the Disney commercial.
- In fact, Walker and Darnold will be the 39th and 40th participants in the promotions.
- Other recent Super Bowl champion visits include:
- 2025 – Philadelphia Eagles at Walt Disney World
- 2024 – Kansas City Chiefs at Disneyland
- 2023 – Kansas City Chiefs at Disneyland
- 2022 – LA Rams at Disneyland
- 2021 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Walt Disney World
- 2020 – Kansas City Chiefs at Walt Disney World
- 2019 – New England Patriots at Walt Disney World
- 2018 – Philadelphia Eagles at Walt Disney World
- 2017 – New England Patriots at Walt Disney World
- 2016 – Denver Broncos at Disneyland
- 2015 – New England Patriots at Disneyland
