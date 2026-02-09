Photos/Video: Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III and Quarterback Sam Darnold Celebrate Victory at Disneyland

The co-MVPs celebrated the Seattle Seahawks win in Super Bowl LX in style at the Disneyland Resort!
by , (Video), (Photography), (Photography) |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Last night, the Seattle Seahawks bested the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX with a score of 29-13. In turn, Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold celebrated their win with an appearance at Disneyland today.

As with previous years, Walker III and Darnold appeared in a cavalcade full of Disney characters and dancers parading past “it’s a small world" and down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park.

The duo join a long list of other NFL heavyweights who have been a part of Disney’s long-standing Super Bowl tradition that began in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following his team’s Super Bowl win.

Walker III and Darnold also appear in Disney's annual "What's Next" commercial, which sees the Super Bowl champions shout those famous words, “I’m going to Disneyland!"

Walker and Darnold were even spotted riding Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland.

Unique this year, ESPN was broadcasting live from the park. Crowds surrounded both players as they made their way to and from the broadcast booth.

Last year's Super Bowl victory parade saw Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrate his win at Walt Disney World. The last year Disneyland hosted the festivities was 2024, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrating his second of two back-to-back wins.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Doobie Moseley
View all articles by Doobie Moseley
Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart
Rebekah Moseley
Rebekah grew up frequently going to Disneyland and met her husband there as annual passholders. Together they co-founded LaughingPlace.com to share their love and fun experiencing all things Disney with other fans. Rebekah's favorite Disney princess is Cinderella and if she could snap her fingers and be anywhere within the created Disney worlds, it's Typhoon Lagoon's lazy river which she considers Imagineering perfection.
View all articles by Rebekah Moseley