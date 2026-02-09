Photos/Video: Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III and Quarterback Sam Darnold Celebrate Victory at Disneyland

The co-MVPs celebrated the Seattle Seahawks win in Super Bowl LX in style at the Disneyland Resort!

Last night, the Seattle Seahawks bested the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX with a score of 29-13. In turn, Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold celebrated their win with an appearance at Disneyland today.

As with previous years, Walker III and Darnold appeared in a cavalcade full of Disney characters and dancers parading past “it’s a small world" and down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park.

The duo join a long list of other NFL heavyweights who have been a part of Disney’s long-standing Super Bowl tradition that began in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following his team’s Super Bowl win.

Walker III and Darnold also appear in Disney's annual "What's Next" commercial, which sees the Super Bowl champions shout those famous words, “I’m going to Disneyland!"

Walker and Darnold were even spotted riding Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland.

Less than 24 hours after winning the Super Bowl, Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III are riding tea cups at @Disneyland 😂@DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/bxmK3k24IJ — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2026

Unique this year, ESPN was broadcasting live from the park. Crowds surrounded both players as they made their way to and from the broadcast booth.

Last year's Super Bowl victory parade saw Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrate his win at Walt Disney World. The last year Disneyland hosted the festivities was 2024, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrating his second of two back-to-back wins.

