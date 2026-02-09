Photos: ESPN Takes Over Main Street, U.S.A. for Super Bowl Handoff

The intersection of sports and magic brought live broadcasts and NFL stars to the heart of Walt Disney’s original park.
ESPN transformed Disneyland's iconic Main Street, U.S.A. into a live broadcast hub on February 9, 2026, as part of their Super Bowl Handoff event. The day featured a series of live ESPN shows, celebrity appearances, and fan celebrations amid the park's 70th anniversary decorations.

The festivities began early with ESPN's popular morning show First Take setting up shop in Town Square. Hosts and analysts, including Stephen A. Smith, Ryan Clark, and Shae Cornette, delivered their signature debates and commentary against the backdrop of Main Street, U.S.A. Clark and Cornette got into the Disney spirit, donning Mickey Mouse ears for one segment.

Smith took a moment to praise competing networks' coverage of this year's Super Bowl while expressing anticipation for ESPN's handling of next year's event.

The upcoming Super Bowl XLI logo was highlighted.

Ryan Clark, a former NFL player and current ESPN analyst, was spotted engaging directly with the fans.

SportsCenter also aired a live segment.

It's clear to see how Disney Parks remain a go-to destination for post-championship celebrations, continuing the tradition of "I'm going to Disney World!" (or Disneyland, in this case).

