Disney Characters Assemble: The Ultimate Road Trip to Super Bowl LXI in 2027
Across the Disney multiverse, everyone from Deadpool to Mickey Mouse is gearing up for the big game.
The road to the Super Bowl just got more magical. Following the conclusion of the most recent championship, the iconic question "What are you doing next?" has been answered by a star-studded roster of Disney’s most beloved characters as they prepare for a massive journey toward 2027.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released an exciting teaser for Super Bowl LXI featuring a wide variety of Disney characters.
- From the sands of Tatooine to the streets of Radiator Springs, the Disney family is hitting the road to make it to the game.
- Even the most unlikely duos are joining in; Logan and Wade Wilson are hitting the road, though the trip is proving as chaotic as expected.
- Darth Vader is preparing the fleet for a jump to hyperspace, while R2-D2 and C-3PO make their way across the desert to ensure they don't miss the kickoff.
- Mickey and Pluto are boarding the Super Bowl LXI Express, and Moana is taking to the skies to join the celebration.
- Peyton and Eli Manning remind everyone to "be on their best behavior."
- Other characters include Stitch, Iron Man, the cast of Frozen, Carl from Up, Bluey and Bingo, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from Zootopia, the Muppets,
- The Super Bowl LXI game set to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC in 2027.
What They're Saying:
- Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “Few phrases are as instantly recognizable in sports as ‘I’m going to Disney World. This campaign brings together the scale of ESPN, the global power of Disney’s brands and characters, and the excitement of the Super Bowl to create a shared moment that signals just how big this milestone is for our company and fans.”
- Tina Thornton, Executive Vice President, Creative Studio and Marketing at ESPN: “‘We’re Going’ is just the beginning of a year-long adventure to our first Super Bowl. It sets the tone for how we’re approaching Super Bowl LXI — by bringing together the storytelling power of Disney with the scale, voice, and passion of ESPN. Together, it allows us to build momentum, create emotional connection, and bring fans with us every step of the way.”
Disney and the Super Bowl
- Beyond the commercials and the cameos, the "I'm going to Disney World!" phrase is one of the most enduring marketing campaigns in sports history.
- Debuting in 1987 after Super Bowl XXI, the first star to utter the line was New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms.
- The campaign was the brainchild of Jane Dornacker and was approved by Michael Eisner.
- Since then, it has become a staple of American pop culture, with the current teaser featuring characters heading to the Super Bowl, as a playful inversion.
- Disney has also produced several Super Bowl halftime shows:
- Super Bowl XI (1977) – "It’s a Small World": Disney’s first production featured the Los Angeles All-City Marching Band and introduced a newly revived Mickey Mouse Club.
- Super Bowl XXI (1987) – "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary": This star-studded show featured legends George Burns and Mickey Rooney alongside a cast of Disney characters.
- Super Bowl XXV (1991) – "A Small World Salute to 25 Years": Disney brought in New Kids on the Block as well as the Disney characters (including a rapping Chip 'n Dale).
- Super Bowl XXIX (1995) – "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye": To promote the upcoming Disneyland attraction, Disney staged an elaborate stunt show involving Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood parachuting into the stadium. The show featured musical guests Patti LaBelle and Tony Bennett.
- Super Bowl XXXIV (2000) – "Tapestry of Nations": Inspired by the Millennium Celebration at EPCOT, this show featured Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, and Toni Braxton.
