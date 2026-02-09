Woody Shows Off in New Super Bowl Commercial for Levi's Jeans
We didn't get a new Toy Story 5 trailer last night, butt...
While Toy Story fans may have hoped for a new trailer for the upcoming Toy Story 5 during the Super Bowl, we instead got a sneak peak at Woody's behind. Yep, you read that right.
What's Happening:
- During Super Bowl LX, American fashion brand Levi's debuted an all-new ad focusing on the backstory behind their jeans – quite literally.
- The ad shows off the behinds of many Levi's wearers, showcasing how good Levi's jeans can make you look and feel.
- While most of the subjects of the ad are real life humans, one animated cowboy got in an appearance – Woody from Toy Story – who famously wears Levi's jeans.
- This collaboration is not entirely unexpected, as Levi's previously debuted a collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original Toy Story.
- Pixar also went on to share some photos of toy Woody enjoying himself at the Super Bowl.
- Woody and the gang will return in Toy Story 5, which arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.
- Many of the first four film's voice cast will return for the new installment, including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Tony Hale.
- New additions include Greta Lee as Lilypad and Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
