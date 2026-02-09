Woody Shows Off in New Super Bowl Commercial for Levi's Jeans

We didn't get a new Toy Story 5 trailer last night, butt...

While Toy Story fans may have hoped for a new trailer for the upcoming Toy Story 5 during the Super Bowl, we instead got a sneak peak at Woody's behind. Yep, you read that right.

What's Happening:

During Super Bowl LX, American fashion brand Levi's debuted an all-new ad focusing on the backstory behind their jeans – quite literally.

The ad shows off the behinds of many Levi's wearers, showcasing how good Levi's jeans can make you look and feel.

While most of the subjects of the ad are real life humans, one animated cowboy got in an appearance – Woody from Toy Story – who famously wears Levi's jeans.

This collaboration is not entirely unexpected, as Levi's previously debuted a collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original Toy Story.

Pixar also went on to share some photos of toy Woody enjoying himself at the Super Bowl.

Looks like our favorite deputy had a rootin' tootin' time today! 🏈



Did you catch Woody in the new @levis commercial? pic.twitter.com/wcU73Xr3gN — Toy Story (@toystory) February 9, 2026

Woody and the gang will return in Toy Story 5, which arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.

Many of the first four film's voice cast will return for the new installment, including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Tony Hale.

New additions include Greta Lee as Lilypad and Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants.

Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.

