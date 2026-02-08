Big Game Spot: New "Hoppers" Preview Debuts Ahead of Super Bowl
Pixar's latest original hits theaters next month!
The Super Bowl is here, and arriving with it is a new spot for Pixar’s upcoming adventure Hoppers.
What’s Happening:
- One of the biggest days for Americans is Super Bowl Sunday, and arriving with the NFL excitement are some of the best advertisements of the year.
- For Disney, this is one of their favorite times of year to debut new looks at highly anticipated projects.
- Airing just before kickoff, Hoppers was featured in a brand new spot giving fans a new look at the film ahead of its March 6th release.
- While much of the trailer is showcasing footage we’ve already seen, we do get to hear Tom Lizard speak as well as a new look at his incredible emoji skills.
- The film follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.
- When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.
- Take a look at the spot below:
Speaking of Tom Lizard:
- The viral sensation Tom Lizard, known for his “Lizard, Lizard, Lizard” meme, recently crashed a live taping of ESPN’s First Take in San Francisco.
- Laughing Place happened to be there for the chaos, where a life-sized version of Tom was seen roaming around near Embarcadero Plaza.
