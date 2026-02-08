Big Game Spot: New "Hoppers" Preview Debuts Ahead of Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is here, and arriving with it is a new spot for Pixar’s upcoming adventure Hoppers.

One of the biggest days for Americans is Super Bowl Sunday, and arriving with the NFL excitement are some of the best advertisements of the year.

For Disney, this is one of their favorite times of year to debut new looks at highly anticipated projects.

Airing just before kickoff, Hoppers was featured in a brand new spot giving fans a new look at the film ahead of its March 6th release.

While much of the trailer is showcasing footage we’ve already seen, we do get to hear Tom Lizard speak as well as a new look at his incredible emoji skills.

The film follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

The viral sensation Tom Lizard, known for his “Lizard, Lizard, Lizard” meme, recently crashed a live taping of ESPN’s First Take in San Francisco.

Laughing Place happened to be there for the chaos, where a life-sized version of Tom was seen roaming around near Embarcadero Plaza.

