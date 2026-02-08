Big Game Spot: New "Hoppers" Preview Debuts Ahead of Super Bowl

Pixar's latest original hits theaters next month!
The Super Bowl is here, and arriving with it is a new spot for Pixar’s upcoming adventure Hoppers

What’s Happening:

  • One of the biggest days for Americans is Super Bowl Sunday, and arriving with the NFL excitement are some of the best advertisements of the year. 
  • For Disney, this is one of their favorite times of year to debut new looks at highly anticipated projects. 
  • Airing just before kickoff, Hoppers was featured in a brand new spot giving fans a new look at the film ahead of its March 6th release. 
  • While much of the trailer is showcasing footage we’ve already seen, we do get to hear Tom Lizard speak as well as a new look at his incredible emoji skills. 
  • The film follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver. 
  • When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.
  • Take a look at the spot below:

Speaking of Tom Lizard:

  • The viral sensation Tom Lizard, known for his “Lizard, Lizard, Lizard” meme, recently crashed a live taping of ESPN’s First Take in San Francisco. 
  • Laughing Place happened to be there for the chaos, where a life-sized version of Tom was seen roaming around near Embarcadero Plaza. 

LIZARD! Tom Lizard from Pixar's #Hoppers was seen crashing a live taping of ESPN's #FirstTake in #SanFrancisco this morning! #Disney #Movies

