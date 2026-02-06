Get to Know the Stars of Pixar's "Hoppers" with New Character Posters

These posters arrive exactly one month out from the film's debut.

Get to know the characters of Pixar's Hoppers before the film's release next month through a series of new character posters.

What's Happening:

In Hoppers, we’ll follow Mabel – a nature student – who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma – but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.

That’s when she discovers the Hoppers – scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.

Pixar has released a collection of character posters, featuring six of the movies’ characters, including: Piper Curda as "Mabel"



Bobby Moynihan as "King George"

Jon Hamm as "Mayor Jerry"

Eman Abdul-Razzak as "Insect Prince"

Dave Franco as "Insect King"

Meryl Streep as "Insect Queen"

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as "Bird King"

Vanessa Bayer as "Diane"

Steve Purcell as "Amphibian King"

Ego Nwodim as "Fish Queen"

Nichole Sakura as "Reptile Queens"

The voice cast also includes Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard).

Catch Hoppers in theaters everywhere when it arrives on March 6, 2026.

More Disney Movie News: