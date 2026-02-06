Party Animal: Pixar's "Hoppers" Tom Lizard Crashes a San Francisco DJ Set

After dropping the bass at The Midway SF, Pixar’s most chaotic new character is already stealing the spotlight ahead of Hoppers.

If there’s one thing we learned after his day of antics in San Francisco, it’s this: Tom Lizard does not do subtle.

What’s Happening:

The Midway SF sent the internet into a spiral after posting a video of Tom Lizard absolutely crashing a Crank Dat DJ set.

What started as a club set quickly turned into an unexpected crossover event as Tom bounced and vibed his way onto the stage like he’d been waiting his whole animated life for this moment.

Earlier that same day, Tom had already been spotted soaking up the spotlight at ESPN’s live broadcast of First Take in San Francisco, proving his press tour stamina is as unhinged as his dance moves. By nightfall, though, the lizard ditched daytime TV energy for full-on rave goblin mode.

The Midway clip shows Tom fully locked in: head bobbing, body swaying, and tail moving with the kind of reckless rhythm you only get when the bass hits just right.

And if Tom Lizard is already this unpredictable in the real world, it only raises the hype for his on-screen antics in Pixar Animation Studios’ upcoming film Hoppers.

The character’s off-screen appearances are quickly turning into a masterclass in viral chaos, teasing the exact energy audiences can expect when the film hops into theaters next year.

Pixar may have created him, but at this point, Tom Lizard belongs to the streets… and the dance floor.



