Photos: Pixar’s Hoppers New Exhibit Debuts at Pixar Place Hotel

The upcoming Pixar film hops into the spotlight with a new display ahead of its 2026 theatrical release.

Pixar is once again bringing its storytelling magic beyond the screen and into the heart of Disneyland Resort. A brand-new exhibit dedicated to Pixar Animation Studios’ upcoming film Hoppers has debuted on the second floor of the Pixar Place Hotel, offering guests an early look at the studio’s next imaginative leap ahead of the movie’s theatrical release.

Set to arrive in theaters on March 6, 2026, Hoppers is the latest Pixar project to be spotlighted inside the resort’s newest hotel, continuing a growing tradition of rotating exhibits that celebrate Pixar’s past, present, and future films.

Since opening, the Pixar Place Hotel has leaned into its namesake, transforming common spaces into ever-changing showcases of Pixar creativity. The second-floor exhibit area has become a curated gallery, regularly refreshed to highlight upcoming and recently released Pixar projects, giving fans a reason to keep checking back.

The arrival of Hoppers follows that same formula, immersing guests in the film’s world through themed visuals, concept art, and story elements that tease what’s to come without giving too much away. For Pixar fans, it’s a chance to step inside the early stages of a brand-new story months before it hits the big screen.

Pixar’s Hoppers explores a bold and inventive premise that blends science, discovery, and heart. In the film, scientists uncover a way to transfer human consciousness into robotic animals, unlocking a revolutionary way to experience the natural world.

At the center of the story is Mabel, who uses the groundbreaking technology to dive headfirst into the mysteries of the animal kingdom—encountering perspectives, challenges, and wonders far beyond anything she could have imagined. As with many Pixar films, Hoppers promises a mix of high-concept storytelling, emotional depth, and humor that resonates with audiences of all ages.

While the exhibit doesn’t require a park ticket, it’s quickly becoming a must-visit stop for guests staying at or visiting the Pixar Place Hotel. Whether you’re a devoted Pixar fan or simply curious about what’s coming next from the studio, the Hoppers exhibit offers a unique sneak peek into Pixar’s creative pipeline at the Disneyland Resort.

More Hoppers News: